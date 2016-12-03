Heurich House Museum Hosted Holiday Open House with Tours and Artisans “Christkindlmarkt”

This late 19th century historic landmark mansion at New Hampshire Avenue and 20th Street, NW, the one-time home of beer magnate Christian Heurich and now a fascinating house museum, once again hosted self-guided tours of the seasonally decorated rooms and public areas along with a traditional German Christmas market featuring goods from over 40 local artisans, including jewelers, ceramicists, chocolatiers, and makers of housewares, clothing and more. Seasonal refreshments were available for purchase in the the large garden bordering along Sunderland Place.

Advance and at-the-door tickets are $10 ($2 for children under 13). Additional information, including a full market vendor list, and advance sale tickets are available by browsinging the house museum’s Christkindlmarkt information.

The Heurich House Museum preserves the legacy of Christian Heurich and enriches the cultural life of Washington, DC. The mansion was built from 1892-94 by German immigrant, local brewer, and philanthropist Christian Heurich (1842-1945). He and his family lived in their Dupont Circle home from its completion in 1894 until his wife’s death in 1956. Recognized as Washington, DC’s most successful brewer, he ran the Chr. Heurich Brewing Company, the city’s longest operating brewery (1873-1956), until his death at 102. The mansion is notable for its fireproof construction, original interiors, and family collections. The museum is open for regular public events and public tours Thursday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and at 1:00 and 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit heurichhouse.org or call (202) 429-1894.