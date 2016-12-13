Reservations Recommended

Prime Luxury. As any DC foodie knows all too well, new restaurants keep opening up at record-breaking speed, leaving everyone with the obvious dilemma: where to eat now? Of course, that depends on your cravings, but in the case of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, it also depends on the state of your wallet.

Without any question, this restaurant is one of the more luxurious dining destinations in the city or even in the ‘burbs. And if you can afford an over-the-top splurge, then make your reservations (really, a must!) and head in. If you want to trim a few pennies off the final bill, however, pick the lunchtime hours, though you will still need reservations. As it turns out, it seems plenty of local business types and maybe even politicos, head here to entertain the needy and the needed.

With the lunch menu in hand, you will be able to pick out some tempting appetizers and main courses and the restaurant also offers a business lunch special menu that includes a salad or soup and a main course (a filet mignon is one, of course), all for a flat rate. But if you are looking for other good eats, there are plenty of choices, though not at a flat rate.

To begin your meal, if you appreciate Asian flavors, the Shanghai-style fried calamari are outrageously delicious. Both crispy and slightly sweetened with a sweet chili glaze, the portion is ample enough to treat at least two patrons. To add to the Asian kick, pair the calamari with the cheesesteak eggrolls served with a sweet chili and mustard sauce.

As for the entrées, besides the business lunch, patrons have their choices of sandwiches, main dishes, and entrée salads — and of these, the prime steak salad with a scattering of blue cheese and garnishes of bacon, avocado, deviled eggs and a horseradish dressing is a winner. Lunch entrées scroll through a diverse choice of steak cuts, from filet mignons to ribeyes and strip steaks, as well as seared tuna, crab cakes, and pan-seared jumbo shrimp. Sides include lobster mac’-n-cheese and mashed potatoes.

For smaller meals, select one of the sandwich offerings, from the pricey lobster roll on a buttered brioche bun to a classic hamburger shaped from prime ground beef. Sandwich choices come with your choices of fries, chips, or a small salad.

That brings you to the end of the meal, and, dessert is a must. Selections are limited to the butter cake, the tangy lemon cake, a rich cheesecake, and bread pudding. If calories do not count in your world, splurge on the lemon cake and the cheesecake.

Whether for lunch or dinner, you do have a seating choice: downstairs where the main bar is located, or upstairs, accessible by elevator or staircase. Just for privacy sake, however, the second-floor dining area does seem quieter and more private.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House / Lunch & Dinner daily. (202) 289-0201.