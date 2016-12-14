Accompanying images can be viewed in the December 2016 issue pdf

By P.L. Wolff

The District’s on-going initiative known as MuralsDC is designed to provide permanent graffiti abatement to those properties that have experienced or are at risk of this type of vandalism. Recently, four more inspirational and lively murals have appeared as a welcome antidote to previously blighted neighborhood street-facing wall surfaces.

Cita Sadeli Chelove’s From DC to the World, located in a formerly graffiti-plagued alley at 637 T Street, NW, is shows what is being accomplished at many such sites in our northwest neighborhoods and across the city. The mural features portraits of several DC natives: legendary singer/actress Pearl Bailey, composer Duke Ellington, rappers Wale and Oddisee, and R&B vocalist Kelela.

MuralsDC has also partnered with Shaw Main Streets and the arts and humanities commission to create art on tagged ramps at the Shaw Skate Park at 11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, NW, with original designs by the project’s lead artist, DC native and resident Sydney Buffalow.

Images of every mural painted since the program began in 2007 can be viewed on the project’s new website which also features videos, artist information, and a map locator to show where to find the more than 50 murals throughout the District.