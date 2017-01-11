ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News: McMillan Park Project Setback by DC Appeals Court Ruling Triggers New Public Hearing

Published: January 11th, 2017

This advisory was received: “In response to the remand of this proceeding by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in its opinion Friends of McMillan Park v. District of Columbia Zoning Commission . . . issued on December 8, 2016, the Mayor’s Agent Hearing Officer hereby gives notice of an additional public hearing to be held on March 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at 1100 4th Street SW, Room 650. The full Notice is posted on the Office of Planning website.”