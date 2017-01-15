Accompanying page 1 image can be viewed in the January 2017 issue pdf

By P.L. Wolff

Once again this past holiday season, Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets encouraged all retailers to install seasonal window or out-front displays not only to help “brand” Dupont as a shopping and dining destination but also to bring cheer to the area’s commercial strips. And with the organized competition as an inducement for participation, there was much to admire — and three winners: in the restaurant category, Floriana’s; in the retail category, Dupont Optical; and in the services category, SpaLogic.

Meanwhile, a short distance north in Adams Morgan, the neighborhood was being treated to the second annual Lights of Adams Morgan event, coordinated by the volunteer organizers of this past September’s Adams Morgan Day and with assistance from the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District.

Competing for the “Best Decorated” were numerous storefronts, residences, and community organiztions. A panel of judges composed of current and former community leaders and local social media and local press were charged with the challenging, though pleasurable, task of selecting the winners. The panel members included Christine Brooks, Brian Hart, Hector Huezo, Nancy Shia, Bryan Weaver, and thgis publication’s Associate editor Bill Schultz.

Following counting of the panel members’ votes, the announced winners for best overall holiday decorations were the two restaurants owned by Saied Azali, Perry’s at 1811 Columbia Road and Mintwood Place next door; receiving special praise were Child Development Center at 2711 Ontario Road and Christ House at 1717 Columbia Road; also especially mentiomed were two residences in the 2400 block of 16th Street and the 1700 b;lock of Euclid Street, respectively.

