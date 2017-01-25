ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: December 2016

Published: January 25th, 2017

The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [54]
[condo & co-op listings follow]

143 Adams St. $835,000

313 Elm St. $879,000

1013 Euclid St. $580,000

1006 Fairmont St. $850,000

2205 Flagler Pl. $824,990

2207 Flagler Pl. $899,900

766 Gresham Pl. $629,000

707 Harvard St. $639,000

749 Harvard St. $425,000

520-522 Hobart Pl. $600,000

734 Hobart Pl. $425,000

3425 Holmead Pl. $1,050,000

4004 Illinois Ave. $675,000

1887 Ingleside Terr. $775,000

1730 Irving St. $899,555

1726 Kenyon St. $950,000

1025 Lamont St. $810,000

1709 Lanier Pl. $999,000

447 M St. $899,000

1621 New Jersey Ave. $800,000

2121 Newport Pl. $825,000

516 Newton Pl. $625,000

1219 Otis Pl. $799,900

1519 P St. $1,450,000

1015 Quebec Pl. $589,000

1221 Randolph St. $600,000

29 Rhode Island Ave. $599,900

1320 Riggs St. $1,300,000

7 S St.    $775,000

1741 Seaton St. $949,500

3025 Sherman Ave. $589,000

1349 Spring Rd. $1,049,000

1414 Swann St. $1,450,000

1514 Swann St. $1,895,000

41 T St. $800,000

1766 T St. $1,090,000

2449 Tracy Pl. $5,600,000

9 U St. $969,000

152 U St. $649,900

1753 U St. $1,100,000

1217 V St. $949,900

1337 Vermont Ave. $1,495,000

918 Westminster St. $1,699,000

1526 1st  St. $835,000

4113 7th St. $499,999

1318 10th St. $1,050,000

1837 12th St. $1,895,000

3558 13th St. $899,000

3629 13th St. $975,000

3914 13th St. $929,999

4017 13th St. $580,000

2014 15th St. $1,550,000

1730 18th St. $1,374,000

4120 18th St. $929,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [133]

1332 Belmont St. #101 $840,000

1451 Belmont St. #207 $585,000

1451 Belmont St. #214 $459,000

1620 Belmont St. #B $849,900

1840 Biltmore St. #33 $479,000

75 Bryant St. #1 $599,900

1829 California St. #101 $499,900

1829 California St. #Ph3 $679,000

2337 Champlain  #102 $615,000

2337 Champlain St. #303 $650,000

46 Channing St. #Ph $699,000

1400 Church St. #404 $1,250,000

1401 Church St.  #411 $459,000

1450 Church St. #601 $1,099,000

1820 Clydesdale Pl. #408 $295,000

2011 Columbia Rd. #1 $499,000

2029 Connecticut Ave. #55 $1,500,000

1620 Corcoran St. #D $409,900

1827 Corcoran St. #E $509,000

1303 Fairmont St. #A $550,000

1304 Fairmont St. #2 $172,500

1321 Fairmont St. #207 $325,000

919 Florida Ave. #1 $439,000

1415 Girard St. #303 $275,000

600 Harvard St. #1 $749,900

1012 Harvard St. #10 $665,000

3515 Hertford Pl. #31 $315,000

610 Irving St. #203 $319,900

1913 Kalorama Pl. #1014 $655,000

1350 Kenyon St. #1 $499,888

1390 Kenyon St. #518 $400,000

1390 Kenyon St. #724 $574,700

910 M St. #1002 $484,900

910 M St. #522   $675,000

933 M St. #1 $509,000

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #221 $650,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #309 $230,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #812 $205,000

1875 Mintwood Pl. #43 $310,000

1020 Monroe St. #206 $399,950

1020 Monroe St. #402 $469,500

777 Morton St. #2 $995,000

918 N St. #1 $899,000

1300 N St. #706 $699,000

2114 N St. #41 $475,000

2301 N St. #102 $449,000

2301 N St. #207 $439,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave. #719 $345,000

2039 New Hampshire Ave. #303 $445,000

2039 New Hampshire Ave. #609 $218,500

76 New York Ave. #403 $469,000

1343 Newton St. #1 $765,000

1343 Newton St. #2 $989,000

1708 Newton St. #305 $434,000

2464 Ontario Rd. #1 $599,900

2464 Ontario Rd. #2 $699,900

2464 Ontario Rd. #3 $749,900

1721 P St. #B $2,499,900

1734 P St. #38 $635,000

1735 P St. #3 $635,000

454 Park Rd. #A $649,990

440 Rhode Island Ave. #303 $574,555

441 Rhode Island #B $719,900

502 Rhode Island Ave. #3 $449,900

502 Rhode Island Ave. #4 $564,900

460 Ridge St. #4 $614,999

1726 S St. #1 $659,000

1 Scott Cir. #405 $264,900

804 Taylor St. #302 $335,000

1300 Taylor St. #103 $525,000

1726 U St. #3 $569,000

3542 Warder St. #103 $599,900

3542 Warder St. #104 $651,400

3542 Warder St. #202 $616,900

3542 Warder St. #204 $649,900

3542 Warder St. #301 $790,900

3542 Warder St. #302 $642,900

3542 Warder St. #304 $738,400

1811 Wyoming Ave. #24 $675,000

1837 Wyoming Ave. #B $1,095,000

1837 Wyoming Ave. #D $1,499,000

1700 2nd St. #6 $399,000

2035 2nd St. #Gl09 $549,900

4126 8th St. #1 $489,900

4126 8th St. #3   $529,900

4126 8th St. #4 $549,900

4126 8th St. #6 $529,900

4126 8th St. #7 $649,900

1226 11th St. #300 $725,000

3615 11th St. #A $699,900

1308 12th St. #A $479,000

2001 12th St. #112 $599,900

2020 12th St. #T14 $470,000

1211 13th St. #201 $699,900

1311 13th St. #102 $474,900

1311 13th St. #201 $789,900

1311 13th St. #308 $389,900

1311 13th St. #407 $504,900

1320 13th St. #Ph2 $1,025,000

1502 13th St. #4 $398,000

3112 13th St. #1 $569,000

3112 13th St. #3 $929,000

3566 13th St. #4 $779,900

2125 14th St. #207 $515,000

2125 14th St. #525 $599,000

2125 14th St. #529 $389,500

3815 14th St. #6 $669,900

4120 14th St. #B2 $299,900

1527 16th St. #5 $624,900

1701 16th St. #207 $189,900

1701 16th St. #411 $524,000

1701 16th St. #427 $369,000

1701 16th St. #856 $374,900

1801 16th St. #410 $614,500

1915 16th St. #602 $529,000

2001 16th St. #205 $399,900

3060 16th St. #301 $365,000

1514 17th St. #111 $269,000

1514 17th St. #501 $420,000

2422 17th St. #103 $299,900

1916 17th St. #303 $375,000

2550 17th St. #404 $289,900

2550 17th St. #504 $289,900

3350 17th St. #Ph2 $699,000

1325 18th St. #1012 $372,000

1622 19th St. #4 $875,000

2410 20th St. #204 $369,000

1318 22nd St. #104 $399,000

1414 22nd St. #23 $649,900

1414 22nd St. #25 $1,499,900

1414 22nd St. #31 $1,630,000

1230 23rd St. #515 $599,000

1230 23rd St. #705 $424,900

PARKING

2656 15th St. #Pkg1 $37,000

