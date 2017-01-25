Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: December 2016
Published: January 25th, 2017
The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [54]
[condo & co-op listings follow]
143 Adams St. $835,000
313 Elm St. $879,000
1013 Euclid St. $580,000
1006 Fairmont St. $850,000
2205 Flagler Pl. $824,990
2207 Flagler Pl. $899,900
766 Gresham Pl. $629,000
707 Harvard St. $639,000
749 Harvard St. $425,000
520-522 Hobart Pl. $600,000
734 Hobart Pl. $425,000
3425 Holmead Pl. $1,050,000
4004 Illinois Ave. $675,000
1887 Ingleside Terr. $775,000
1730 Irving St. $899,555
1726 Kenyon St. $950,000
1025 Lamont St. $810,000
1709 Lanier Pl. $999,000
447 M St. $899,000
1621 New Jersey Ave. $800,000
2121 Newport Pl. $825,000
516 Newton Pl. $625,000
1219 Otis Pl. $799,900
1519 P St. $1,450,000
1015 Quebec Pl. $589,000
1221 Randolph St. $600,000
29 Rhode Island Ave. $599,900
1320 Riggs St. $1,300,000
7 S St. $775,000
1741 Seaton St. $949,500
3025 Sherman Ave. $589,000
1349 Spring Rd. $1,049,000
1414 Swann St. $1,450,000
1514 Swann St. $1,895,000
41 T St. $800,000
1766 T St. $1,090,000
2449 Tracy Pl. $5,600,000
9 U St. $969,000
152 U St. $649,900
1753 U St. $1,100,000
1217 V St. $949,900
1337 Vermont Ave. $1,495,000
918 Westminster St. $1,699,000
1526 1st St. $835,000
4113 7th St. $499,999
1318 10th St. $1,050,000
1837 12th St. $1,895,000
3558 13th St. $899,000
3629 13th St. $975,000
3914 13th St. $929,999
4017 13th St. $580,000
2014 15th St. $1,550,000
1730 18th St. $1,374,000
4120 18th St. $929,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [133]
1332 Belmont St. #101 $840,000
1451 Belmont St. #207 $585,000
1451 Belmont St. #214 $459,000
1620 Belmont St. #B $849,900
1840 Biltmore St. #33 $479,000
75 Bryant St. #1 $599,900
1829 California St. #101 $499,900
1829 California St. #Ph3 $679,000
2337 Champlain #102 $615,000
2337 Champlain St. #303 $650,000
46 Channing St. #Ph $699,000
1400 Church St. #404 $1,250,000
1401 Church St. #411 $459,000
1450 Church St. #601 $1,099,000
1820 Clydesdale Pl. #408 $295,000
2011 Columbia Rd. #1 $499,000
2029 Connecticut Ave. #55 $1,500,000
1620 Corcoran St. #D $409,900
1827 Corcoran St. #E $509,000
1303 Fairmont St. #A $550,000
1304 Fairmont St. #2 $172,500
1321 Fairmont St. #207 $325,000
919 Florida Ave. #1 $439,000
1415 Girard St. #303 $275,000
600 Harvard St. #1 $749,900
1012 Harvard St. #10 $665,000
3515 Hertford Pl. #31 $315,000
610 Irving St. #203 $319,900
1913 Kalorama Pl. #1014 $655,000
1350 Kenyon St. #1 $499,888
1390 Kenyon St. #518 $400,000
1390 Kenyon St. #724 $574,700
910 M St. #1002 $484,900
910 M St. #522 $675,000
933 M St. #1 $509,000
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #221 $650,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #309 $230,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #812 $205,000
1875 Mintwood Pl. #43 $310,000
1020 Monroe St. #206 $399,950
1020 Monroe St. #402 $469,500
777 Morton St. #2 $995,000
918 N St. #1 $899,000
1300 N St. #706 $699,000
2114 N St. #41 $475,000
2301 N St. #102 $449,000
2301 N St. #207 $439,000
1330 New Hampshire Ave. #719 $345,000
2039 New Hampshire Ave. #303 $445,000
2039 New Hampshire Ave. #609 $218,500
76 New York Ave. #403 $469,000
1343 Newton St. #1 $765,000
1343 Newton St. #2 $989,000
1708 Newton St. #305 $434,000
2464 Ontario Rd. #1 $599,900
2464 Ontario Rd. #2 $699,900
2464 Ontario Rd. #3 $749,900
1721 P St. #B $2,499,900
1734 P St. #38 $635,000
1735 P St. #3 $635,000
454 Park Rd. #A $649,990
440 Rhode Island Ave. #303 $574,555
441 Rhode Island #B $719,900
502 Rhode Island Ave. #3 $449,900
502 Rhode Island Ave. #4 $564,900
460 Ridge St. #4 $614,999
1726 S St. #1 $659,000
1 Scott Cir. #405 $264,900
804 Taylor St. #302 $335,000
1300 Taylor St. #103 $525,000
1726 U St. #3 $569,000
3542 Warder St. #103 $599,900
3542 Warder St. #104 $651,400
3542 Warder St. #202 $616,900
3542 Warder St. #204 $649,900
3542 Warder St. #301 $790,900
3542 Warder St. #302 $642,900
3542 Warder St. #304 $738,400
1811 Wyoming Ave. #24 $675,000
1837 Wyoming Ave. #B $1,095,000
1837 Wyoming Ave. #D $1,499,000
1700 2nd St. #6 $399,000
2035 2nd St. #Gl09 $549,900
4126 8th St. #1 $489,900
4126 8th St. #3 $529,900
4126 8th St. #4 $549,900
4126 8th St. #6 $529,900
4126 8th St. #7 $649,900
1226 11th St. #300 $725,000
3615 11th St. #A $699,900
1308 12th St. #A $479,000
2001 12th St. #112 $599,900
2020 12th St. #T14 $470,000
1211 13th St. #201 $699,900
1311 13th St. #102 $474,900
1311 13th St. #201 $789,900
1311 13th St. #308 $389,900
1311 13th St. #407 $504,900
1320 13th St. #Ph2 $1,025,000
1502 13th St. #4 $398,000
3112 13th St. #1 $569,000
3112 13th St. #3 $929,000
3566 13th St. #4 $779,900
2125 14th St. #207 $515,000
2125 14th St. #525 $599,000
2125 14th St. #529 $389,500
3815 14th St. #6 $669,900
4120 14th St. #B2 $299,900
1527 16th St. #5 $624,900
1701 16th St. #207 $189,900
1701 16th St. #411 $524,000
1701 16th St. #427 $369,000
1701 16th St. #856 $374,900
1801 16th St. #410 $614,500
1915 16th St. #602 $529,000
2001 16th St. #205 $399,900
3060 16th St. #301 $365,000
1514 17th St. #111 $269,000
1514 17th St. #501 $420,000
2422 17th St. #103 $299,900
1916 17th St. #303 $375,000
2550 17th St. #404 $289,900
2550 17th St. #504 $289,900
3350 17th St. #Ph2 $699,000
1325 18th St. #1012 $372,000
1622 19th St. #4 $875,000
2410 20th St. #204 $369,000
1318 22nd St. #104 $399,000
1414 22nd St. #23 $649,900
1414 22nd St. #25 $1,499,900
1414 22nd St. #31 $1,630,000
1230 23rd St. #515 $599,000
1230 23rd St. #705 $424,900
PARKING
2656 15th St. #Pkg1 $37,000
© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.
Click Here to Email This Article
All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").