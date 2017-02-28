ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: January 2017

Published: February 28th, 2017

The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [37]
condo & co-op listings follow]

201 Bates St. $799,900

1737 Corcoran St. $1,270,000

1008 Euclid St. $807,777

2225 Flagler Pl. $839,000

753 Girard St. $622,000

1312 Girard St. $899,000

718 Harvard St. $579,000

1852 Ingleside Terr. $1,175,000

790 Irving St. $529,000

1334 Irving St. $919,000

1810 Irving St. $675,000

447 Kenyon St. $749,000

603 Kenyon St. $740,000

1711 Kenyon St. $869,000

3801 New Hampshire Ave. $295,000

131 P St. $736,000

3200 Park Pl. $495,900

435 Park Rd. $799,900

1430 Parkwood Pl. $725,000

1052 Quebec Pl. $559,900

541 Quincy St. $370,000

54 Rhode Island Ave. $849,000

229 Rhode Island Ave. $819,000

1221 Shepherd St. $599,900

1010 Spring Rd. $599,000

946 T St. $2,550,000

118 Thomas St. $619,000

134 Thomas St. $849,900

525 U St. $800,000

4023 5th St. $549,900

1907 8th St. $825,000

1913 11th St. $1,689,000

1820 13th St. $2,195,000

1410 15th St. $2,299,999

1711 19th St. $3,195,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [110]

2611 Adams Mill Rd. #104 $350,000

1636 Argonne Pl. #1 $399,900

18 Bates St. #A$549,000

2032 Belmont Rd. #304 $219,900

1451 Belmont St. #105 $590,000

2127 California St. #603 $439,900

2138 California St. #408 $399,900

2351 Champlain St. #C3 $745,000

46 Channing St. #1 $698,900

1440 Church St. #504 $2,099,995

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #325 $189,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #516 $145,000

1108 Columbia Rd. #104 $325,000

1401 Columbia Rd. #314 $327,000

1736 Columbia Rd  #406 $585,000

1324 Euclid St. #403 $579,900

1321 Fairmont St. #404 $289,000

519 Florida Ave. #1 $290,000

1012 Harvard St. #1 $485,000

1012 Harvard St. #2 $485,000

1012 Harvard St. #6 $599,000

1012 Harvard St. #9 $665,000

1613 Harvard St. #413 $574,555

513 Kenyon St. #B $1,049,000

1390 Kenyon St. #305 $565,000

1767 Lanier Pl. #1 $499,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #110 $227,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #619 $339,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #705 $239,900

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #802 $369,000

2000 Massachusetts Ave. #R4 $2,250,000

787 Morton St  #F $1,150,000

787 Morton St  #H $1,150,000

3155 Mt. Pleasant St. #301 $449,900

44 N St. #B $599,500

1300 N St. #705 $679,900

1300 N St. #808 $309,000

1316 New Hampshire Ave. #301 $625,000

1816 New Hampshire Ave. #407 $299,000

345 Oakdale Pl. #203 $349,000

1524 Ogden St. #2 $924,999

762 Park Rd. #2 $600,000

1867 Park Rd. #2 $649,900

1336 Parkwood Pl. #2 $1,185,000

1201 Q St. #103 $489,000

1727 R St. #102 $599,900

6 Rhode Island Ave. #5 $389,000

440 Rhode Island Ave. #302 $559,000

502 Rhode Island Ave. #1 $524,900

1304 Rhode Island Ave. #5 $799,000

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #114 $345,000

460 Ridge St. #1 $624,999

1821 Riggs Pl. #1821 $449,900

706 Rock Creek Church Rd. #1 $679,900

1731 S St. #4 $575,000

1833 S St. #44 $349,500

1421 T St. #4 $420,000

1111 W St. #2 $779,900

1440 W St. #402 $180,320

3542 Warder St. #102 $615,000

3542 Warder St. #103 $599,900

3542 Warder St. #201 $659,900

1731 Willard St. #204 $350,000

1754 Willard St. #1 $639,900

1837 Wyoming Ave. #A $995,000

1901 Wyoming Ave. #2 $399,900

1501 4th St. #2 $1,395,000

1503 4th St. #2 $1,295,000

4126 8th St. #2 $499,900

4126 8th St. #5 $529,900

1511 11th St. #201 $699,000

2250 11th St. #108 $424,000

1225 13th St. #708 $399,787

1311 13th St. #T02  $429,900

1311 13th St. #T04  $409,900

1311 13th St. #105 $669,900

1311 13th St. #204 $699,900

1311 13th St. #301 $799,900

1311 13th St. #302 $484,900

1311 13th St. #305 $709,900

1311 13th St. #401 $809,900

1311 13th St. #406 $769,900

1311 13th St. #408 $399,900

1311 13th St. #501 $819,900

1311 13th St. #503 $514,900

1311 13th St. #504 $749,900

1311 13th St. #505 $719,900

1311 13th St. #507 $514,900

1311 13th St. #508 $409,900

1311 13th St. #Ph2 $699,900

1311 13th St. #Ph3 $719,900

1311 13th St. #Ph5 $1,049,900

1311 13th St. #Ph10 $779,900

3112 13th St. #2 $629,000

2125 14th St. #703 $495,000

2750 14th St. #306 $350,000

3900 14th St. #121 $250,000

1515 15th St. #231 $779,000

1625 15th St. #1 $507,000

2000 16th St. #4 $274,900

2440 16th St. #206 $339,000

2550 17th St. #213 $644,900

1325 18th St. #607 $425,000

1545 18th St. #204 $424,999

1601 18th St. #615 $250,000

1933 18th St. #101 $360,000

1736 19th St. #3 $585,000

1718 1st St. #4 $475,000

1301 20th St. #401 $264,999

1301 20th St. #609 $350,000

1260 21st St. #409 $325,900

1511 22nd St. #32 $484,500

© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.

 

 

