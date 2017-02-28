Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: January 2017
Published: February 28th, 2017
The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [37]
condo & co-op listings follow]
201 Bates St. $799,900
1737 Corcoran St. $1,270,000
1008 Euclid St. $807,777
2225 Flagler Pl. $839,000
753 Girard St. $622,000
1312 Girard St. $899,000
718 Harvard St. $579,000
1852 Ingleside Terr. $1,175,000
790 Irving St. $529,000
1334 Irving St. $919,000
1810 Irving St. $675,000
447 Kenyon St. $749,000
603 Kenyon St. $740,000
1711 Kenyon St. $869,000
3801 New Hampshire Ave. $295,000
131 P St. $736,000
3200 Park Pl. $495,900
435 Park Rd. $799,900
1430 Parkwood Pl. $725,000
1052 Quebec Pl. $559,900
541 Quincy St. $370,000
54 Rhode Island Ave. $849,000
229 Rhode Island Ave. $819,000
1221 Shepherd St. $599,900
1010 Spring Rd. $599,000
946 T St. $2,550,000
118 Thomas St. $619,000
134 Thomas St. $849,900
525 U St. $800,000
4023 5th St. $549,900
1907 8th St. $825,000
1913 11th St. $1,689,000
1820 13th St. $2,195,000
1410 15th St. $2,299,999
1711 19th St. $3,195,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [110]
2611 Adams Mill Rd. #104 $350,000
1636 Argonne Pl. #1 $399,900
18 Bates St. #A$549,000
2032 Belmont Rd. #304 $219,900
1451 Belmont St. #105 $590,000
2127 California St. #603 $439,900
2138 California St. #408 $399,900
2351 Champlain St. #C3 $745,000
46 Channing St. #1 $698,900
1440 Church St. #504 $2,099,995
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #325 $189,000
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #516 $145,000
1108 Columbia Rd. #104 $325,000
1401 Columbia Rd. #314 $327,000
1736 Columbia Rd #406 $585,000
1324 Euclid St. #403 $579,900
1321 Fairmont St. #404 $289,000
519 Florida Ave. #1 $290,000
1012 Harvard St. #1 $485,000
1012 Harvard St. #2 $485,000
1012 Harvard St. #6 $599,000
1012 Harvard St. #9 $665,000
1613 Harvard St. #413 $574,555
513 Kenyon St. #B $1,049,000
1390 Kenyon St. #305 $565,000
1767 Lanier Pl. #1 $499,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #110 $227,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #619 $339,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #705 $239,900
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #802 $369,000
2000 Massachusetts Ave. #R4 $2,250,000
787 Morton St #F $1,150,000
787 Morton St #H $1,150,000
3155 Mt. Pleasant St. #301 $449,900
44 N St. #B $599,500
1300 N St. #705 $679,900
1300 N St. #808 $309,000
1316 New Hampshire Ave. #301 $625,000
1816 New Hampshire Ave. #407 $299,000
345 Oakdale Pl. #203 $349,000
1524 Ogden St. #2 $924,999
762 Park Rd. #2 $600,000
1867 Park Rd. #2 $649,900
1336 Parkwood Pl. #2 $1,185,000
1201 Q St. #103 $489,000
1727 R St. #102 $599,900
6 Rhode Island Ave. #5 $389,000
440 Rhode Island Ave. #302 $559,000
502 Rhode Island Ave. #1 $524,900
1304 Rhode Island Ave. #5 $799,000
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #114 $345,000
460 Ridge St. #1 $624,999
1821 Riggs Pl. #1821 $449,900
706 Rock Creek Church Rd. #1 $679,900
1731 S St. #4 $575,000
1833 S St. #44 $349,500
1421 T St. #4 $420,000
1111 W St. #2 $779,900
1440 W St. #402 $180,320
3542 Warder St. #102 $615,000
3542 Warder St. #103 $599,900
3542 Warder St. #201 $659,900
1731 Willard St. #204 $350,000
1754 Willard St. #1 $639,900
1837 Wyoming Ave. #A $995,000
1901 Wyoming Ave. #2 $399,900
1501 4th St. #2 $1,395,000
1503 4th St. #2 $1,295,000
4126 8th St. #2 $499,900
4126 8th St. #5 $529,900
1511 11th St. #201 $699,000
2250 11th St. #108 $424,000
1225 13th St. #708 $399,787
1311 13th St. #T02 $429,900
1311 13th St. #T04 $409,900
1311 13th St. #105 $669,900
1311 13th St. #204 $699,900
1311 13th St. #301 $799,900
1311 13th St. #302 $484,900
1311 13th St. #305 $709,900
1311 13th St. #401 $809,900
1311 13th St. #406 $769,900
1311 13th St. #408 $399,900
1311 13th St. #501 $819,900
1311 13th St. #503 $514,900
1311 13th St. #504 $749,900
1311 13th St. #505 $719,900
1311 13th St. #507 $514,900
1311 13th St. #508 $409,900
1311 13th St. #Ph2 $699,900
1311 13th St. #Ph3 $719,900
1311 13th St. #Ph5 $1,049,900
1311 13th St. #Ph10 $779,900
3112 13th St. #2 $629,000
2125 14th St. #703 $495,000
2750 14th St. #306 $350,000
3900 14th St. #121 $250,000
1515 15th St. #231 $779,000
1625 15th St. #1 $507,000
2000 16th St. #4 $274,900
2440 16th St. #206 $339,000
2550 17th St. #213 $644,900
1325 18th St. #607 $425,000
1545 18th St. #204 $424,999
1601 18th St. #615 $250,000
1933 18th St. #101 $360,000
1736 19th St. #3 $585,000
1718 1st St. #4 $475,000
1301 20th St. #401 $264,999
1301 20th St. #609 $350,000
1260 21st St. #409 $325,900
1511 22nd St. #32 $484,500
© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.
