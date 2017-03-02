The McMillan Coalition for Sustainable Agriculture will be presenting the program described below between 6:30 and 10pm in the law school’s moot courtroom (4340 Conn. Ave, NW).

Opening with presentations by Jerry Peloquin on “The Growth Machine, DMPED & the Developers; G. Lee Aikin on “A Brief History of McMillan Park; and Daniel Wolkoff on “McMillan Park, the Billion Dollar Hustle.”

In addition, Friends of McMillan Park board member Kirby Vining will be the guest speaker.

Three panel discussion segments will feature invited speakers and topics, followed by the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists, as follows:

Panel #1: Parisa Nouruzi of Empower DC and Chris Otten of DC for Reasonable Development discussing the DC government’s plan by focusing on topics including what is “The Growth Machine” and how it all works; the surplusing of public land and asking why; racism and land use policy; the question of public interest or private profit.



Panel #2: Jason Klien, JD discussing the legal arguments, including those focused on the covenants contained in the land transfer agreement between the federal and DC governments and the relevance of the Secretary of the Interior’s guidelines in the context of the recent unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the DC Court of Appeals (first reported by The InTowner in the January 2017 issue).



Panel #3: G. Lee Aikin, DC Statehood Green Party and Darryl Moch, Staehood/Green Party chair and president/CEO of Inner Light Inc. discussing sustainable alternatives, including “A Finer Vision for McMillan Park,” “Food, the Soul of the City,” and additional ideas and proposals.