ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

Fri., Mar. 24th ~ “McMillan Park: What Happened and Why” — UDC Law School to Host Forum

Published: March 2nd, 2017

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

The McMillan Coalition for Sustainable Agriculture will be presenting the program described below between 6:30 and 10pm in the law school’s moot courtroom (4340 Conn. Ave, NW).

Opening with presentations by Jerry Peloquin on “The Growth Machine, DMPED & the Developers; G. Lee Aikin on “A Brief History of McMillan Park; and Daniel Wolkoff on “McMillan Park, the Billion Dollar Hustle.”

In addition, Friends of McMillan Park board member Kirby Vining will be the guest speaker.

Three panel discussion segments will feature invited speakers and topics, followed by the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists, as follows:

Panel #1: Parisa Nouruzi of Empower DC and Chris Otten of DC for Reasonable Development discussing the DC government’s plan by focusing on topics including what is “The Growth Machine” and how it all works; the surplusing of public land and asking why; racism and land use policy; the question of public interest or private profit.

Panel #2: Jason Klien, JD discussing the legal arguments, including those focused on the covenants contained in the land transfer agreement between the federal and DC governments and the relevance of the Secretary of the Interior’s guidelines in the context of the recent unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the DC Court of Appeals (first reported by The InTowner in the January 2017 issue).

Panel #3: G. Lee Aikin, DC Statehood Green Party and Darryl Moch, Staehood/Green Party chair and president/CEO of Inner Light Inc. discussing sustainable alternatives, including “A Finer Vision for McMillan Park,” “Food, the Soul of the City,” and additional ideas and proposals.

 

Click Here to Email This Article Click Here to Email This Article

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").