Fri., Mar. rd: The free, 45-minute (12:15-1pm) Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Philadelphia-based organist Joseph Russell performing works of John Weaver, J. S. Bach, Maurice Duruflé, and Guy Bovet. Visiting organists’ programs for the remainder of the month will feature the following:

On the 10th, Bethesda, native Colin MacKnight, now a doctoral fellow at the Juilliard School, will perform works of Felix Mendelssohn and Maurice Duruflé; on the 17th, Michel Rychlinski, visiting from Cologne, Germany, will present a program of organ works by Georg Böhm and J. S. Bach; on the 24th, Russell Weismann, also of Bethesda, will perform a lively program of music that includes George Akerley’s A Sweet for Mother Goose (with narrator) and works by John Knowles Paine, Horatio Parker, and Gaston Litiez; and on the 31st, Rehoboth Beach organist Jackson Borges will present works of Jean Langlais, Alexander Russell, Louis Vierne, and National City’s Minister of Music & organist Emeritus Lawrence Schreiber.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.