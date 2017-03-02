Heurich House Museum’s “History & Hops” Series Continues in New Format

Thu., Mar. 16 (6:30-8:30pm): Mad Fox Brewing Company’s CEO and Executive Brewer Bill Madden will be the inaugural host of the revamped monthly beer-themed event, but now with a new twist. Madden kicks off a year of “beer star” hosts that will include industry insiders from throughout the area. During March’s intimate evening, guests will have more personal access to Bill to discuss a variety of beers he has hand-selected. Guests will have the unique opportunity to enhance their local beer knowledge by learning from an expert, while also being able to self-tour the historic Brewmaster’s Castle.

A nationally recognized brewmaster, Madden has operated seven brewpub locations in DC and the suburbs. He has also won numerous medals at the Great American Beer Festival® and the Chicago Real Ale Festival.

“Even though History & Hops continues to be one of our most popular public events, we wanted to give our guests an even richer experience,” said Heurich House Museum Executive Director Kimberly Bender. “We are excited to introduce them to the best beer minds in DC in an intimate and interactive setting. Christian Heurich would be proud that his home is being used to educate people about his craft.”

These monthly “History & Hops” events are held on the third Thursday between 6:30 and 8:30pm, and include tastings, snacks and self-guided tours of the Heurich House Museum. Visit the website to purchase the $30 per person tickets and for more information.