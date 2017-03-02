Mon., Mar. 27 (3-5pm): The Dupont Circle Village will be hosting another of its monthly Live and Learn programs, open to the public at the National League of American Pen Women’s Pen Arts Building (1300 17th St., NW). Among the questions to be addressed will be if one is challenged by the need to survive life in retirement and the sense of loneliness it often brings, how one can respond to threats like health issues, and what are the rewards in pursuing a new purpose in life. The talk is free for Village members and $10 for others. For reservations, contact Linda Hirsh, (202) 234-2567, or lindajkh@mac.com.

Dr. George, a senior scientist at the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and a clinical professor at George Washington University School of Medicine, will discuss the emotional and behavior responses we use to confront change. Board certified in both internal medicine and psychiatry, he has published more than 100 peer reviewed articles and is the author of Untangling the Mind, Why We Behave the Way We Do.