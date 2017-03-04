Dupont Circle ANC Meeting Set for Wednesday, March 8th

The Commissioners will also be voting on the adoption of ANC 2B’s 2027-’18 “Goals and Objectives” policy document .

The Dupont Circle ANC will hold its regular monthly meeting , starting at 7 p.m., at the Brookings Institution (1775 Mass. Ave., NW). Among the announced agenda items will be a presentation by a representative of the American Geophysical Union on the start of its 20th Street & Florida Avenue headquarters building renovation project and an update on where matters stand with regard to the recently started project to build the new St. Thomas Church in conjunction with– after years of planning and controversy — an adjoining condominium building (last reported by The InTowner in the June 2015 issue ).

