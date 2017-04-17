Fri., Apr. 28 (6:30-9pm): To be held at Souls Church Unitarian (16th & Harvard Sts., NW), this year’s theme being “Peace, Love and Party,” celebrating the ’60s, a decade that changed many lives, and with many ’60s posters featured may bring back fond memories , but, as the organizers have told The InTowner, the amazing variety of silent auction choices, including gift certificates from local merchants as well as the array of notable speakers lined up for this year’s Celeb Salons program will quickly bring 2017 into focus

Among a wide variety of offerings the silent auction will feature two tickets for each of six Nats games as well as spectacular travel opportunities: a week in a right-bank Paris apartment, a week in a vacation home on Cape Cod, a leisurely boat ride and lunch on the Potomac on a private boat, a picnic for six on Sycamore Island and a weekend in a Shenandoah Valley hideaway located in a former church filled with art and sculpture just steps away for the Appalachian Trail.

The Celeb Salons will include Chef Todd Gray and Ellen Kasoff Gray, co-owners of Equinox; American Enterprise Institute political analyst Norm Ornstein and Leon Wieseltier, Senior Fellow in Culture and Policy at the Brookings Institution and contributing editor to Atlantic magazine. These are just a few of the stars highlighting this year’s salons.

Tickets are $125 each ($100 tax deductible) and include an hors d’oeuvres buffet along with a three-course sit-down dinner with two glasses of wine. For more information, contact call (202) 436-5252.

The Dupont Circle Village, which includes Dupont Circle, Adams-Morgan and Kalorama, is a nonprofit organization formed in 2008 to provide access to a variety of services that promote mental and physical well-being for older residents who want to remain in their own home and neighborhood. As the organization has grown its members have recognized the importance of involving neighbors and friends of all ages in its mission to create a welcoming and vibrant community — and in that spirit, all are invited tp participate in this fun event.