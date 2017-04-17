ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

April 28 ~ Dupont Circle Village Annual Fundraiser Gala Announced

Published: April 17th, 2017

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Fri., Apr. 28 (6:30-9pm): To be held at Souls Church Unitarian (16th & Harvard Sts., NW), this year’s theme being “Peace, Love and Party,” celebrating the ’60s, a decade that changed many lives, and with many ’60s posters featured may bring back fond memories , but, as the organizers have told The InTowner, the amazing variety of silent auction choices, including gift certificates from local merchants as well as the array of notable speakers lined up for this year’s  Celeb Salons program will quickly bring 2017 into focus

Among a wide variety of offerings the silent auction will feature two tickets for each of six Nats games as well as spectacular travel opportunities: a week in a right-bank Paris apartment, a week in a vacation home on Cape Cod, a leisurely boat ride and lunch on the Potomac on a private boat, a picnic for six on Sycamore Island and a weekend in a Shenandoah Valley hideaway located in a former church filled with art and sculpture just steps away for the Appalachian Trail.

The Celeb Salons will  include Chef Todd Gray and Ellen Kasoff Gray, co-owners of Equinox; American Enterprise Institute political analyst Norm Ornstein and Leon Wieseltier, Senior Fellow in Culture and Policy at the Brookings Institution and contributing editor to Atlantic magazine. These are just a few of the stars highlighting this year’s salons.

Tickets are $125 each ($100 tax deductible) and include an hors d’oeuvres buffet along with  a three-course sit-down dinner with two glasses of wine. For more information, contact call (202) 436-5252.

The Dupont Circle Village, which includes Dupont Circle, Adams-Morgan and Kalorama, is a nonprofit organization formed in 2008 to provide access to a variety of services that promote mental and physical well-being for older residents who want to remain in their own home and neighborhood.  As the organization has grown its members have recognized the importance  of involving neighbors and friends of all ages in its mission to create a welcoming and vibrant community — and in that spirit, all are invited tp participate in this fun event.

Click Here to Email This Article Click Here to Email This Article

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").