By Nena Perry-Brown

As spring draws nearer, UrbanTurf continues its look at the residential development pipeline in the DC area by revisiting what’s on tap for Adams Morgan. While some developments in this neighborhood have had an uphill battle, others are matter-of-right and on-schedule and still others are shrouded in mystery. [InTowner editor’s note: other neighborhoods reported on by Urban Turf are noted at the end of this article.]

1773-1777 Columbia Road, NW

Plans were recently unveiled for 1773-1777 Columbia Road NW (map), where Foxhall Partners is building a by-right mixed-use development. Including the first-floor retail façade, which will be retained and restored for use as a 9,500 square-foot retail space, the final project will be a six-story, 80-unit apartment building.

Delivery of the Streetsense-designed building is anticipated for the third quarter of 2018; the building will also provide 30 below-grade parking spaces. Eventually, Foxhall will also develop the adjacent buildings at 1767-1771 Columbia Road.

SunTrust Plaza Redevelopment

After a tenuous year of back-and-forth with the community and various neighborhood and regulatory agencies, PN Hoffman and Potomac Investment Properties have been granted historic approval to redevelop what may be the flagship parcel of the Adams Morgan neighborhood: the SunTrust Bank and plaza at 1800 Columbia Road NW (map).

The plan is to construct a six-story condominium building with 52 units and two or more retail tenants on the ground floor, likely including a café or restaurant with outdoor seating. The building will also have a roof deck, bike storage room and an underground parking level with 32 spaces. Eric Colbert and Associates is the architect.

Reed Row

Located at 2101 Champlain Street NW (map), Kettler’s Reed Row is a high-end rental development slated to deliver this spring. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments will feature pod-style floor plans that site the kitchen, bathroom and washer/dryer in the center of the unit. Amenities will include a two-level courtyard, rooftop sunroom, large resident lounge, bike storage and repair stations and a dog-washing area.

Florida Avenue at 17th Street, NW

While it is still unknown what’s in store for the planned redevelopment of the Florida Avenue Self Storage warehouse at 1701 Florida Avenue NW (map), there were some permits filed last year for interior renovations. Boundary Companies acquired the building in 2015.

Note: Neighborhood residents have informed UrbanTurf that the building appears to be set for rebranding as a CubeSmart Self Storage location.

2800 16th Street NW

Eastbanc has partnered with the Scottish Rite Center to construct a by-right residential project on the surface parking lot at 2800 16th Street NW (map). The nine-story Grimshaw Architects-designed building and its 120 condominium units are currently under preconstruction; there will also be two below-grade parking levels with 75-80 parking spaces.

Italian Embassy Redevelopment

Mill Creek Residential purchased the Italian Embassy property at 2700 16th Street NW (map) in 2015 and has broken ground on a planned-unit development that will deliver 135 apartments. The neo-renaissance style embassy building has since been gutted while the exterior will be restored; the apartments that will be in this building will start leasing in the second quarter of 2018.

There will also be a new nine-story building added to the site for delivery either the second or third quarter of 2019; parking will be spread across two levels below-grade.

1724 Kalorama Road NW

Last fall, the Transcentury Building at 1724 Kalorama Road NW (map) changed hands again. New owner Bellevue plans to redevelop the vacant office property with a two-story addition to create 48-55 residential units with four parking spaces.

Editor’s Note: Among the projects highlighted in this development roundup story are three which have also been the subject of prior reporting by The InTowner:

About the SunTrust project, three reports in 2016, the latest in the November 2016 issue; about the 1700 block of Florida Avenue, a report in the August 2011 issue; about the old Italian Embassy redevelopment, that has been the subject of several InTowner reports going as far back a 2006, with the most recent in the March 2016 issue.

