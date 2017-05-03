Fri., May 12th: The free, 45-minute (12:15-1pm) Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Randall Sheets, long-time Ceremonial Organist for Arlington National Cemetery, performing works of J.S. Bach, Robert Schumann, Charles-Marie Widor, Pietro Yon, and Théodore Dubois.

On the 19th, pianist Yvonne Chen and organist Yuri McCoy will perform Witold Lutoslawski’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in a transcription for piano and organ. And, on the 26th, David K. Houston of College Park, Maryland will perform a program titled “It’s All in a Name,” featuring French organ music related to litanies of composer Jehan Alain, including Alsin himself, Jean Langlais, Marcel Dupré, and Maurice Duruflé.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.