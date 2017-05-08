Community News
Dupont Circle ANC Meeting Set for Wednesday, May 10th
Published: May 8th, 2017
The Dupont Circle ANC will hold its regular monthly meeting , starting at 7 p.m., at the Brookings Institution (1775 Mass. Ave., NW). Among the announced agenda items will be an introduction by the Office of Preservation’s Deputy Preservation Officer Steve Callcott of OP’s new preservation reviewer for the Dupont Historic District, Michael Robb. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he is presently working toward a Masters in Historic Preservation degree at the University of Maryland. Michael comes to OP from the Texas Historical Commission in Austin, Texas, where as a project reviewer he was, among other tasks, responsible for reviewing and coordinating federal undertakings for compliance with sections 106 and 110 of the National Historic Preservation Act, reviewing and coordinating undertakings for compliance with the state’s antiquities code, and mitigation consultation for adverse effects to historic properties.