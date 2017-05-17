ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Community News

May 19 ~ Acclaimed Glee Club to Present Concert at Thomas Circle

Published: May 17th, 2017

Fri., May 19 (7:30-9pm): The University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club is touring this spring in celebration of the University’s bicentennial anniversary. The final concert of the tour will take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary of the National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle. Featured will be works celebrating the bicentennial, including pieces commissioned specifically for the Glee Club by the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance ‘s professors of composition Kristin Kuster and William Bolcom — along with other works within a wide range of styles, from classical repertoire to contemporary popular music. And, of course, a Men’s Glee Club concert would not be complete without several classic U of M songs.

Tickets ($30 premium seating; $20 general seating; $10 students/seniors) may be obtained by clicking here; they will be emailed to the address provided with the order.

Members of the Glee Club on the stage of the University's historic Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor, once praised by the legendary music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, as the concert hall with the finest acoustics in America that an orchestra can be so fortunate to perfom in. photo--courtest Univ. of Mich. Glee Club.

Founded in 1859, the Men’s Glee Club is one of the oldest collegiate choruses in the United States. To view and listen to excerpts from a variety of concerts previously presented which demonstrate the beauty of their superb musicality, click here.

