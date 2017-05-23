Accompanying images can be viewed in the May 2017 issue pdf

By Iris Molotsky*

The huge red inflated LOVE in the center stage in the ballroom set the mood for the evening. The theme for the Dupont Circle Village’s Friday, April 28, 2017 fundraising gala — a trip back to the ’60s — was “Peace, Love and Party,” and the exuberant crowd that gathered scrounged through their attics for tie-dyed shirts, scruffy jeans and old posters. War is not good for

children “and other living things” as well as Woodstock posters came alive again as past and present mingled.

Lois Berlin and I, who served as the event’s co-chairs, agreed that this year’s Gala ranked as one of the best. The weather cooperated and the guests arrived at All Souls Church, Unitarian at 16th and Harvard Streets, NW to enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres in the garden before moving inside to enjoy a catered dinner.

Guests flitted from table to table greeting old friends, meeting new neighbors and getting down to business — bidding on fantastic destinations and signing up for “Celeb Salons” featuring Washington notables. More information about theses “salons,” which continue throughout the summer, is available at www.dupontcirclevillage.net.

The Dupont Circle Village (DCV), made up of residents of Dupont Circle and parts of Adams Morgan and Kalorama, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping senior residents remain in their own homes and communities.

Volunteers of all ages provide many needed services, including transportation to medical appointments, shopping and pharmacy errands, and friendly home visits to members with limited mobility. DCV offers a variety of social and cultural programs that provide social interaction and mental health.

The money raised at the annual gala is used to fund activities and programs and our Open Village Fund, which underwrites reduced-cost memberships based on income. The Village is an inclusive organization with no restrictions based on race, sexual orientation, religion or income.

*Iris Molotsky, a long-time resident of Dupont Circle, served as this year’s co-chair for the Gala event. For more information about this organization, see “Aging-in-Place Movement Grows With Formation of Dupont Circle Village,” March 2009 issue PDF, page 1.

