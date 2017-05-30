ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

June 15 ~ Heurich House Museum’s “History & Hops” Series Continues

Published: May 30th, 2017

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Thu., Jun. 15 (6:30-8:30): Hosting this month’s program will be artist and designer Mike Van Hall, whose work is regularly featured by Stillwater Artisanal, Aslin Beer Co., and DC Brau breweries. Designing under the brand “Committee on Opprobriations” in a modern graphic style, Van Hall has created some of the most unique and memorable can designs in the region and is also known for his series of posters that depict artistic representations of sing-variety hops.

In conjunction with the event, the Heurich House Museum will mount a special exhibit of Van Hall’s works, which will run through July 19th. The exhibit will be installed outside of Christian Heurich’s historic bierstube, his beer room, which contains objects depicting his brewery’s original advertising materials and branding. This special History & Hops will also feature beer from Aslin Beer Co.

These monthly “History & Hops” events are held on the third Thursday between 6:30 and  8:30pm,  and include tastings, snacks and self-guided tours of the Heurich House Museum. Visit the website to purchase the $30 per person tickets and for more information.

Click Here to Email This Article Click Here to Email This Article

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").