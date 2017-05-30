Thu., Jun. 15 (6:30-8:30): Hosting this month’s program will be artist and designer Mike Van Hall, whose work is regularly featured by Stillwater Artisanal, Aslin Beer Co., and DC Brau breweries. Designing under the brand “Committee on Opprobriations” in a modern graphic style, Van Hall has created some of the most unique and memorable can designs in the region and is also known for his series of posters that depict artistic representations of sing-variety hops.

In conjunction with the event, the Heurich House Museum will mount a special exhibit of Van Hall’s works, which will run through July 19th. The exhibit will be installed outside of Christian Heurich’s historic bierstube, his beer room, which contains objects depicting his brewery’s original advertising materials and branding. This special History & Hops will also feature beer from Aslin Beer Co.

These monthly “History & Hops” events are held on the third Thursday between 6:30 and 8:30pm, and include tastings, snacks and self-guided tours of the Heurich House Museum. Visit the website to purchase the $30 per person tickets and for more information.