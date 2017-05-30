ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: April 2017

Published: May 30th, 2017

The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [43]
condo & co-op listings follow]

49 Adams St. $1,079,900

108 Bates St. $799,000

208 Elm St. $1,599,900

237 Florida Ave. $1,339,900

1426 Florida Ave. $875,000

1447 Florida Ave. $899,000

602 Irving St. $630,000

1745 Irving St. $1,100,000

448 Lamont St. $599,000

1831 Lamont St. $1,479,000

1520 Monroe St. $700,000

1312 Naylor Ct. $1,149,000

1632 New Jersey Ave. $699,900

1361 Newton St. $750,000

1819 Newton St. $1,100,000

1229 O St. $1,899,000

1462 Ogden St. $899,900

815 Otis Pl. $599,900

1225 Park Rd. $750,000

1351 Perry Pl. $659,000

737 Princeton Pl. $625,000

1309 R St. $1,995,000

1313 R St. $2,500,000

2127 R St. $2,895,000

1432 T St. $1,050,000

310 Taylor St. $529,393

430 Taylor St. $575,000

524 Taylor St. $710,000

43 U St. $1,000,000

1341 V St. $825,000

1010 W St. $699,900

1304 W St. $899,900

3318 Warder St. $749,000

1331 1st St. $664,900

1421 1st St. $699,000

1534 1st St. $644,900

2007 2nd St. $889,000

1906/08 5th St. $1,500,000

1326 9th St. $999,000

1908 16th St. $995,000

4017 16th St. $769,900

3447 17th St. $729,999

1721 20th St. $1,325,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [167]

2630 Adams Mill Rd. #203 $359,900

2707 Adams Mill Rd. #400    $350,000

2801 Adams Mill Rd. #413 $299,000

2310 Ashmead Pl. #204 $299,000

1806 Belmont Rd. #3 $484,000

1821 Belmont Rd. #6 $519,900

1919 Belmont Rd. #78 $869,000

1474 Belmont St. #1 $519,900

1840 Biltmore St. #12 $222,900

1906 Biltmore St. #2 $1,499,900

1807 California St. #T1 $449,750

1810 California St. #105 $474,900

1860 California St. #201 $365,000

2337 Champlain St. #107 $575,000

2337 Champlain  #409 $430,000

2301 Champlain St. #105 $649,999

2360 Champlain St. #3 $679,000

1450 Church St. #204 $659,000

1771 Church St. #4 $639,000

1308 Clifton St. #210 $339,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #405 $439,900

1820 Clydesdale Pl. #207 $285,000

1126 Columbia Rd. #1 $485,000

1844 Columbia Rd. #402 $239,000

1851 Columbia Rd. #503 $267,000

1954 Columbia Rd. #611 $339,990

2301 Connecticut Ave. #5B $1,198,000

1330 Corcoran St. #4 $1,149,900

1442 Corcoran St. #3 $525,000

1348 Euclid St. #401 $549,900

1455 Florida. #1B $730,000

1461 Girard St. #301 $549,000

1012 Harvard St. #4 $550,000

1012 Harvard St. #5 $599,000

1012 Harvard St. #8 $635,000

1335 Harvard St. #2 $699,000

1464 Harvard St. #3 $595,000

1613 Harvard St. #305 $594,500

3240 Hiatt Pl. #1 $425,000

3240 Hiatt Pl. #2 $450,000

3240 Hiatt Pl. #3 $475,000

1901 Ingleside Terr. #302 $414,900

430 Irving St. #204 $166,500

1700 Kalorama Rd. #306 $599,000

1701 Kalorama Rd. #K4 $487,500

1837 Kalorama Rd. #A $699,000

3904 Kansas Ave. #1 $799,900

1390 Kenyon St. #201 $549,000

1767 Lanier Pl. #8 $1,119,000

1011 M  #403 $464,900

425 M St. #F $599,000

1011 M St. #209 $739,900

1011 M St. #606 $444,900

1109 M St. #1 $369,000

2311 M St. #704 $369,000

1875 Mintwood Pl. #24 $299,900

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #533 $279,900

1428 Monroe St. #A $549,800

3314 Mount Pleasant St. #34 $439,000

1300 N St. #809 $405,999

1420 N St. #915 $259,999

1440 N St. #614 $225,000

1445 N St. #301 $495,000

2301 N St. #113 $579,000

1930 New Hampshire Ave. #34 $539,000

4114 New Hampshire Ave. #3 $568,500

1720 Newton St. #A $699,000

1115 O St. #1 $439,000

2142 O St. #400 $795,000

2448 Ontario Rd. #3 $750,000

1535 P St. #2 $639,900

1718 P St. #420 $277,000

1718 P St. #505 $304,000

1718 P St. #T9 $279,900

1723 P St. #T3 $279,000

2141 P St. #809 $424,900

1531 Park Rd. #4 $435,000

1867 Park Rd. #3 $899,900

1347 Quincy St. #3 $675,000

919 R St. #2 $1,299,990

1800 R St. #802 $519,900

161 Randolph St. #2 $550,000

6 Rhode Island Ave. #3 $300,000

34 Rhode Island Ave. #2 $699,000

440 Rhode Island Ave. #403 $599,000

1120 Rhode Island Ave. #1 $429,000

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #615 $349,900

1828 Riggs Pl. #26 $259,000

735 Rock Creek Church Rd. #C $649,000

1316 S St. #A $690,000

1829 S St. #4 $487,500

1920 S St. #106 $399,999

1920 S St. #206 $385,000

1 Scott Cir. #106 $264,900

1 Scott Cir. #317 $249,900

1 Scott Cir. #820 $270,000

912 Shepherd St. #204 $360,000

121 T St. #1 $650,000

1704 T St. #101 $549,000

1390 V St. #417 $514,900

2120 Vermont Ave. #208 $609,500

2120 Vermont Ave. #21 $215,000

2120 Vermont Ave. #322 $419,900

1111 W St. #1 $859,900

3542 Warder St. #303 $765,900

1615 1st St. #2 $449,900

1615 1st St. #3 $499,900

2311 1st St. #1 $789,000

1907 3rd St. #401 $450,000

1910 8th St. #4 $679,000

2030 8th St. #Ph3 $899,900

3910 8th St. #2 $699,900

3910 8th St. #3 $819,900

3910 8th St. #4 $799,900

1425 11th St. #103 $399,000

1830 11th St. #3 $549,000

2001 12th St. #309 $650,000

1209 13th St. #802 $769,900

1211 13th St. #703 $739,000

1311 13th St. #303 $499,900

1311 13th St. #502 $519,900

1311 13th St. #T3 $439,900

1311 13th St. #T6 $289,900

1320 13th St. #43 $580,000

3222 13th St. #2 $799,000

3566 13th St. #5 $764,900

3614 13th St. #1 $849,000

1634 14th St. #301 $725,000

2125 14th St. #527 $615,000

4120 14th St. #B4 $269,888

1515 15th St. #430 $1,139,000

1715 15th St. #51 $649,900

1527 16th St. #1 $409,900

1605 16th St. #6 $759,900

2001 16th St. #602 $430,000

3039 16th St. #301 $769,900

1701 16th St. #154 $349,750

1701 16th St. #542 $310,000

1701 16th St. #610 $194,740

1701 16th St. #626 $384,340

1401 17th St. #910 $410,000

1514 17th St. #610 $434,900

2412 17th St. #301 $499,000

2422 17th  #302 $529,900

2422 17th St. #303 $264,900

2550 17th St. #214 $684,900

2550 17th St. #502 $294,900

1545 18th St. #912 $379,900

1601 18th St. #207 $304,900

1601 18th St. #405 $315,000

1918 18th St. #41 $575,000

2410 20th St. #206 $387,500

2456 20th St. #503 $399,900

1721 21st St. #T2 $459,500

1414 22nd St. #43 $720,000

PARKING

1210 R St. #n/a $45,000

© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.

 

