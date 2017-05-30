Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: April 2017
Published: May 30th, 2017
The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [43]
condo & co-op listings follow]
49 Adams St. $1,079,900
108 Bates St. $799,000
208 Elm St. $1,599,900
237 Florida Ave. $1,339,900
1426 Florida Ave. $875,000
1447 Florida Ave. $899,000
602 Irving St. $630,000
1745 Irving St. $1,100,000
448 Lamont St. $599,000
1831 Lamont St. $1,479,000
1520 Monroe St. $700,000
1312 Naylor Ct. $1,149,000
1632 New Jersey Ave. $699,900
1361 Newton St. $750,000
1819 Newton St. $1,100,000
1229 O St. $1,899,000
1462 Ogden St. $899,900
815 Otis Pl. $599,900
1225 Park Rd. $750,000
1351 Perry Pl. $659,000
737 Princeton Pl. $625,000
1309 R St. $1,995,000
1313 R St. $2,500,000
2127 R St. $2,895,000
1432 T St. $1,050,000
310 Taylor St. $529,393
430 Taylor St. $575,000
524 Taylor St. $710,000
43 U St. $1,000,000
1341 V St. $825,000
1010 W St. $699,900
1304 W St. $899,900
3318 Warder St. $749,000
1331 1st St. $664,900
1421 1st St. $699,000
1534 1st St. $644,900
2007 2nd St. $889,000
1906/08 5th St. $1,500,000
1326 9th St. $999,000
1908 16th St. $995,000
4017 16th St. $769,900
3447 17th St. $729,999
1721 20th St. $1,325,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [167]
2630 Adams Mill Rd. #203 $359,900
2707 Adams Mill Rd. #400 $350,000
2801 Adams Mill Rd. #413 $299,000
2310 Ashmead Pl. #204 $299,000
1806 Belmont Rd. #3 $484,000
1821 Belmont Rd. #6 $519,900
1919 Belmont Rd. #78 $869,000
1474 Belmont St. #1 $519,900
1840 Biltmore St. #12 $222,900
1906 Biltmore St. #2 $1,499,900
1807 California St. #T1 $449,750
1810 California St. #105 $474,900
1860 California St. #201 $365,000
2337 Champlain St. #107 $575,000
2337 Champlain #409 $430,000
2301 Champlain St. #105 $649,999
2360 Champlain St. #3 $679,000
1450 Church St. #204 $659,000
1771 Church St. #4 $639,000
1308 Clifton St. #210 $339,000
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #405 $439,900
1820 Clydesdale Pl. #207 $285,000
1126 Columbia Rd. #1 $485,000
1844 Columbia Rd. #402 $239,000
1851 Columbia Rd. #503 $267,000
1954 Columbia Rd. #611 $339,990
2301 Connecticut Ave. #5B $1,198,000
1330 Corcoran St. #4 $1,149,900
1442 Corcoran St. #3 $525,000
1348 Euclid St. #401 $549,900
1455 Florida. #1B $730,000
1461 Girard St. #301 $549,000
1012 Harvard St. #4 $550,000
1012 Harvard St. #5 $599,000
1012 Harvard St. #8 $635,000
1335 Harvard St. #2 $699,000
1464 Harvard St. #3 $595,000
1613 Harvard St. #305 $594,500
3240 Hiatt Pl. #1 $425,000
3240 Hiatt Pl. #2 $450,000
3240 Hiatt Pl. #3 $475,000
1901 Ingleside Terr. #302 $414,900
430 Irving St. #204 $166,500
1700 Kalorama Rd. #306 $599,000
1701 Kalorama Rd. #K4 $487,500
1837 Kalorama Rd. #A $699,000
3904 Kansas Ave. #1 $799,900
1390 Kenyon St. #201 $549,000
1767 Lanier Pl. #8 $1,119,000
1011 M #403 $464,900
425 M St. #F $599,000
1011 M St. #209 $739,900
1011 M St. #606 $444,900
1109 M St. #1 $369,000
2311 M St. #704 $369,000
1875 Mintwood Pl. #24 $299,900
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #533 $279,900
1428 Monroe St. #A $549,800
3314 Mount Pleasant St. #34 $439,000
1300 N St. #809 $405,999
1420 N St. #915 $259,999
1440 N St. #614 $225,000
1445 N St. #301 $495,000
2301 N St. #113 $579,000
1930 New Hampshire Ave. #34 $539,000
4114 New Hampshire Ave. #3 $568,500
1720 Newton St. #A $699,000
1115 O St. #1 $439,000
2142 O St. #400 $795,000
2448 Ontario Rd. #3 $750,000
1535 P St. #2 $639,900
1718 P St. #420 $277,000
1718 P St. #505 $304,000
1718 P St. #T9 $279,900
1723 P St. #T3 $279,000
2141 P St. #809 $424,900
1531 Park Rd. #4 $435,000
1867 Park Rd. #3 $899,900
1347 Quincy St. #3 $675,000
919 R St. #2 $1,299,990
1800 R St. #802 $519,900
161 Randolph St. #2 $550,000
6 Rhode Island Ave. #3 $300,000
34 Rhode Island Ave. #2 $699,000
440 Rhode Island Ave. #403 $599,000
1120 Rhode Island Ave. #1 $429,000
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #615 $349,900
1828 Riggs Pl. #26 $259,000
735 Rock Creek Church Rd. #C $649,000
1316 S St. #A $690,000
1829 S St. #4 $487,500
1920 S St. #106 $399,999
1920 S St. #206 $385,000
1 Scott Cir. #106 $264,900
1 Scott Cir. #317 $249,900
1 Scott Cir. #820 $270,000
912 Shepherd St. #204 $360,000
121 T St. #1 $650,000
1704 T St. #101 $549,000
1390 V St. #417 $514,900
2120 Vermont Ave. #208 $609,500
2120 Vermont Ave. #21 $215,000
2120 Vermont Ave. #322 $419,900
1111 W St. #1 $859,900
3542 Warder St. #303 $765,900
1615 1st St. #2 $449,900
1615 1st St. #3 $499,900
2311 1st St. #1 $789,000
1907 3rd St. #401 $450,000
1910 8th St. #4 $679,000
2030 8th St. #Ph3 $899,900
3910 8th St. #2 $699,900
3910 8th St. #3 $819,900
3910 8th St. #4 $799,900
1425 11th St. #103 $399,000
1830 11th St. #3 $549,000
2001 12th St. #309 $650,000
1209 13th St. #802 $769,900
1211 13th St. #703 $739,000
1311 13th St. #303 $499,900
1311 13th St. #502 $519,900
1311 13th St. #T3 $439,900
1311 13th St. #T6 $289,900
1320 13th St. #43 $580,000
3222 13th St. #2 $799,000
3566 13th St. #5 $764,900
3614 13th St. #1 $849,000
1634 14th St. #301 $725,000
2125 14th St. #527 $615,000
4120 14th St. #B4 $269,888
1515 15th St. #430 $1,139,000
1715 15th St. #51 $649,900
1527 16th St. #1 $409,900
1605 16th St. #6 $759,900
2001 16th St. #602 $430,000
3039 16th St. #301 $769,900
1701 16th St. #154 $349,750
1701 16th St. #542 $310,000
1701 16th St. #610 $194,740
1701 16th St. #626 $384,340
1401 17th St. #910 $410,000
1514 17th St. #610 $434,900
2412 17th St. #301 $499,000
2422 17th #302 $529,900
2422 17th St. #303 $264,900
2550 17th St. #214 $684,900
2550 17th St. #502 $294,900
1545 18th St. #912 $379,900
1601 18th St. #207 $304,900
1601 18th St. #405 $315,000
1918 18th St. #41 $575,000
2410 20th St. #206 $387,500
2456 20th St. #503 $399,900
1721 21st St. #T2 $459,500
1414 22nd St. #43 $720,000
PARKING
1210 R St. #n/a $45,000
© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.
Click Here to Email This Article
All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").