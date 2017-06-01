Fri., Jun. 9th: The free, 45-minute (12:15-1pm) Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Capital Pride week being celebrated by Michael Britt of Baltimore presenting an entire program of theater organ music, including “On Broadway,” “Over the Rainbow,” and his own arrangement of an “Ethel Smith Medley.”

For the remainder of the month, recitals to look forward to will include the following:

On the 16th, Chicago organist Alan Hommerding will present a program of “Sweet Suites” — first, a three-movement suite by Edward Eicker that draws on well-known works by César Franck, Henry Purcell, and Felix-Andre Guilmant and second, a suite of pieces by Jeanne Demessieux, Jean-Rene Quignard, Kenneth T. Kosche, and J.S. Bach, all based on the tune “Veni Creator Spiritus.”

On the 23rd, Canton, New York orgamist Sondra Goldsmith Proctor will perform works of J.S. Bach, Herbert Howells, and Calvin Hampton, and conclude with the world premiere of Finale, Opus 78, by Rachel Laurin.

And on the 30th: Aaron Comins of New York City will perform a feast of organ transcriptions of well-known works by Giuseppe Verdi, Modest Mussorgsky, and Richard Wagner.

There will be no Friday Music at Midday during the months of July and August. Concerts will resume after Labor Day.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.