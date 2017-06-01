Community News
June 10 ~ Gay Pride Parade to Impact Dupont & Logan Circle Neighborhoods & Surrounding Areas
Published: June 1st, 2017
Sat., Jun. 10 (4:30-7:30pm: The always much anticipated and extremely popular celebratory Gay Pride parade will kick off at 22nd and P Streets at 4:30 and wind its way through The InTowner’s neighborhoods to 14th and U Streets, NW, following its traditional route of P Street to Dupont Circle, around the Circle and out New Hampshire Avenue to R Street (yes, against traffic which will be detoured), down 17th to P Street and east to 14th and then north to U Street.
Parking restrictions to accommodate the parade will go into effect at 4 pm and be lifted at the parade’s conclusion, about 8 pm. The street closings to traffic will coincide with the parade’s 4:30 pm start, with police proceeding in advance of the oncoming parade to block traffic on those streets and the ones crossing the route until the parade passes by allowing for those streets to re-open.