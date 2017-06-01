Parking restrictions to accommodate the parade will go into effect at 4 pm and be lifted at the parade’s conclusion, about 8 pm. The street closings to traffic will coincide with the parade’s 4:30 pm start, with police proceeding in advance of the oncoming parade to block traffic on those streets and the ones crossing the route until the parade passes by allowing for those streets to re-open.

Sat., Jun. 10 (4:30-7:30pm: The always much anticipated and extremely popular celebratory Gay Pride parade will kick off at 22nd and P Streets at 4:30 and wind its way through The InTowner’s neighborhoods to 14th and U Streets, NW, following its traditional route of P Street to Dupont Circle, around the Circle and out New Hampshire Avenue to R Street (yes, against traffic which will be detoured), down 17th to P Street and east to 14th and then north to U Street.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.