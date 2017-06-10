Sun., Jun. 18 (4pm): Widely acclaimed by critics as “fearless, exciting, sizzling,” an organist who “instantly connected with the audience” and for whom “[the] audience rose to its feet with applause at every opportunity,” organist Raul Prieto Ramirez will be featured in this early summer’s recital designed to showcase the glorious sounds of the church’s custom-built spectacular instrument.

His varied program will include Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in D, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz, Wagner’s overture to Die Meistersinger, and selections by Spanish composers from the 16th through the 20th centuries.

To learn more about this amazing, young music phenom, visit his website where can also be sampled videos of a few of his brilliant performances.

Admission is free; contributions will be accepted. Valet parking will be available at the 16th and O Streets entrance to the sanctuary. For more information call 387-2206.