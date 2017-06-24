Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: May 2017
Published: June 24th, 2017
The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [45]
condo & co-op listings follow]
108 Bates St. $799,000
208 Elm St. $1,599,900
237 Florida Ave. $1,339,900
1426 Florida Ave. $875,000
1447 Florida Ave. $899,000
602 Irving St. $630,000
1731 Irving St. $1,225,000
1745 Irving St. $1,100,000
448 Lamont St. $599,000
1831 Lamont St. $1,479,000
1520 Monroe St. $700,000
1312 Naylor Ct. $1,149,000
1632 New Jersey Ave. $699,900
1361 Newton St. $750,000
1819 Newton St. $1,100,000
1229 O St. $1,899,000
1462 Ogden St. $899,900
815 Otis Pl. $599,900
1225 Park Rd. $750,000
1351 Perry Pl. $659,000
737 Princeton Pl. $625,000
1309 R St. $1,995,000
1313 R St. $2,500,000
2127 R St. $2,895,000
1432 T St. $1,050,000
310 Taylor St. $529,393
430 Taylor St. $575,000
524 Taylor St. $710,000
43 U St. $1,000,000
1341 V St. $825,000
1010 W St. $699,900
1304 W St. $899,900
1349 Wallach Pl. $1,249,000
3318 Warder St. $749,000
1331 1st St. $664,900
1421 1st St. $699,000
1534 1st St. $644,900
2007 2nd St. $889,000
1906/8 5th St. $1,325,000
1326 9th St. $999,000
1908 16th St. $995,000
4017 16th St. $769,900
3447 17th St. $729,999
1721 20th St. $1,500,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [169]
2707 Adams Mill Rd. #101 $525,000
2707 Adams Mill Rd. # 102 $319,000
2009 Belmont Rd. #102 $395,000
1624C Belmont St. $724,000
1832 Biltmore St. #6 $524,900
3422 Brown St. #301 $430,000
2145 California St. #207 $389,500
2153 California St. #202 $421,000
2328 Champlain St. #306 $669,000
2328 Champlain St. #411 $799,999
1417 Chapin St. #508 $649,000
1445 Church St. #15 $525,000
1308 Clifton St. #502 $525,000
1427 Clifton St. #1 $569,495
1108 Columbia Rd. #203 $265,000
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #622 $289,900
1820 Clydesdale Pl. #112 $234,900
1860 Clydesdale Pl. #201/2 $499,900
1108 Columbia Rd. #303 $264,000
1421 Columbia Rd. #101 $489,900
1882 Columbia Rd. #204 $1,059,000
2022 Columbia Rd. #407 $540,000
2029 Connecticut Ave. #63 $2,299,000
2101 Connecticut Ave. #22 $1,399,000
2126 Connecticut Ave. #42 $1,500,000
2126 Connecticut Ave. #64 $1,595,000
2311 Connecticut Ave. #405 $635,000
1332 Corcoran St. #5 $949,000
1324 Euclid St. #3 $519,900
1441 Euclid St. #B1 $264,900
1340 Fairmont St. #43 $306,000
929 Florida Ave. #6002 $549,900
1447 Girard St. #4 $544,900
600 Harvard St. #2 $849,900
1012 Harvard St. #3 $575,000
1450 Harvard St. #E $679,000
1613 Harvard St. #516 $599,000
3240 Hiatt Pl. #4 $750,000
2025 Hillyer Pl. #1 $849,000
2025 Hillyer Pl. #2 $1,095,000
610 Irving St. #101 $379,000
1830 Jefferson Pl. #12 $600,000
1900 Kalorama Pl. #56 $659,000
1701 Kalorama Rd. #312 $599,900
1839 Kalorama Rd. #1 $447,500
3904 Kansas Ave. #2 $849,900
1767 Lanier Pl. #6 $593,000
1011 M St. #602 $549,900
1011 M St. #609 $789,900
1011 M St. #701 $649,900
1101 M St. #608 $650,467
1212 M St. #302 $580,000
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #403 $284,900
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #604 $300,000
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #811 $349,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #512 $249,500
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #814 $225,000
1432 Monroe St. #4 $595,000
1201 N St. #D $489,000
1300 N St. #509 $399,000
1420 N St. #511 $235,000
1451 N St. #2 $749,900
2301 N St. #307 $469,900
2301 N St. #501 $665,000
1330 New Hampshire Ave. #515 $510,000
1728 New Hampshire Ave. #401 $535,000
452 Newton Pl. #2 $640,000
2142 O St. #700 $539,900
2426 Ontario Rd. #102 $419,999
1721 P St. #A $849,900
1451 Park Rd. #210 $339,999
1201 Q St. #4 $395,000
1741 Q St. #A $549,000
52 Quincy Pl. #101 $449,000
1347 Quincy St. #1 $715,000
1347 Quincy St. #2 $595,000
1423 R St. #203 $429,500
1619 R St. #202 $515,000
1619 R St. #603 $569,000
1307 Randolph St. #3 $799,998
6 Rhode Island Ave. #7 $409,900
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #312 $624,900
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #512 $640,000
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #920 $499,900
1 Scott Cir. #703 $264,900
1428 Shepherd St. #2 $929,900
2600 Sherman Ave. #103 $265,000
1753 Swann St. #1 $849,000
1704 T St. #103 $415,000
150 V St. #V102 $415,000
150 V St. #V208 $414,495
2120 Vermont Ave. #621 $569,900
1840 Vernon St. #304 $399,000
1731 Willard St. #104 $459,900
1731 Willard St. #301 $395,000
1801 Wyoming Ave. #31 $799,000
2853 Ontario Rd. #317 $399,000
3025 Ontario Rd. #110 $209,000
3025 Ontario Rd. #303 $315,000
1734 P St. #34 $509,000
1835 Phelps Pl. #31 $479,000
1401 1st St. #2 $735,000
2035 2nd St. #G104 $384,900
2035 2nd St. #G304 $439,000
1907 3rd St. #201 $359,000
1510 6th St. #2 $639,000
1539 6th St. #1 $995,000
1539 6th St. #2 $1,249,000
1541 6th St. #2 $1,249,900
1835 6th St. #101 $899,000
1835 6th St. #201 $1,199,000
1316 9th St. #1 $429,555
1215 10th St. #31 $499,495
1411 11th St. #B $599,900
1515 11th St. #C1 $399,900
1918 11th St. #A $1,225,000
2250 11th St. #203 $425,000
3219 11th St. #1 $699,900
3219 11th St. #2B $699,000
2020 12th St. #114 $799,900
2511 12th St. #1 $1,349,000
1225 13th St. #506 $389,900
1245 13th St. #903 $599,000
1311 13th St. #410 $574,900
1311 13th St. #T07 $549,900
1325 13th St. #12 $860,000
1705 13th St. #1 $750,000
2031 13th St. #3 $750,000
3222 13th St. #1 $549,900
3511 13th St. #202 $385,000
3566 13th St. #7 $874,900
2750 14th St. #608 $580,000
3900 14th St. #114 $249,900
4024 14th St. #1 $625,000
1322 15th St. #31 $389,000
1515 15th St. #234 $599,999
1515 15th St. #406 $524,900
1515 15th St. #418 $739,999
2032 15th St. #6 $319,000
2331 15th St. #303S $432,000
1515 16th St. #2A $429,900
1601 16th St. #4 $424,900
1631 16th St. #5 $425,000
1701 16th St. #515 $469,000
1701 16th St. #842 $399,000
1725 17th St. #308 $379,000
1801 16th St. #103 $349,500
2000 16th St. #504 $419,000
3426 16th St. #T2 $249,900
2422 17th ##301 $479,900
1916 17th St. #105 $450,000
1916 17th St. #306 $399,900
2200 17th St. #102 $589,000
2422 17th St. #105 $279,900
2424 17th St. #101 $469,900
2505 17th St. #1 $512,500
2514 17th St. #3 $675,000
3503 17th St. #3 $745,000
1545 18th St. #606 $385,000
1601 18th St. #203 $319,000
1601 18th St. #618 $268,000
1740 18th St. #T4 $345,000
2421 18th St. #203 $575,000
2001 19th St. #4 $1,350,000
2100 19th St. #502 $385,000
1301 20th St. #206 $350,000
1280 21st St. #103 $385,000
PARKING
1412 Chapin St. #P11 $35,000
1545 18th St. #P6 $45,000
