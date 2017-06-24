ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty ~ Reporting Period: May 2017

Published: June 24th, 2017

The area covered by these listings includes the neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [45]
condo & co-op listings follow]

108 Bates St. $799,000

208 Elm St. $1,599,900

237 Florida Ave.  $1,339,900

1426 Florida Ave. $875,000

1447 Florida Ave. $899,000

602 Irving St. $630,000

1731 Irving St. $1,225,000

1745 Irving St. $1,100,000

448 Lamont St. $599,000

1831 Lamont St. $1,479,000

1520 Monroe St. $700,000

1312 Naylor Ct. $1,149,000

1632 New Jersey Ave. $699,900

1361 Newton St. $750,000

1819 Newton St. $1,100,000

1229 O St. $1,899,000

1462 Ogden St. $899,900

815 Otis Pl. $599,900

1225 Park Rd. $750,000

1351 Perry Pl. $659,000

737 Princeton Pl. $625,000

1309 R St. $1,995,000

1313 R St. $2,500,000

2127 R St. $2,895,000

1432 T St. $1,050,000

310 Taylor St. $529,393

430 Taylor St. $575,000

524 Taylor St. $710,000

43 U St. $1,000,000

1341 V St. $825,000

1010 W St. $699,900

1304 W St. $899,900

1349 Wallach Pl. $1,249,000

3318 Warder St. $749,000

1331 1st St. $664,900

1421 1st St. $699,000

1534 1st St. $644,900

2007 2nd St. $889,000

1906/8 5th St. $1,325,000

1326 9th St. $999,000

1908 16th St. $995,000

4017 16th St. $769,900

3447 17th St. $729,999

1721 20th St. $1,500,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [169]

2707 Adams Mill Rd. #101 $525,000

2707 Adams Mill Rd. # 102 $319,000

2009 Belmont Rd. #102 $395,000

1624C Belmont St. $724,000

1832 Biltmore St. #6  $524,900

3422 Brown St. #301 $430,000

2145 California St. #207 $389,500

2153 California St. #202 $421,000

2328 Champlain St. #306 $669,000

2328 Champlain St. #411 $799,999

1417 Chapin St. #508 $649,000

1445 Church St. #15 $525,000

1308 Clifton St. #502 $525,000

1427 Clifton St. #1 $569,495

1108 Columbia Rd. #203 $265,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #622 $289,900

1820 Clydesdale Pl. #112 $234,900

1860 Clydesdale Pl. #201/2 $499,900

1108 Columbia Rd. #303 $264,000

1421 Columbia Rd. #101 $489,900

1882 Columbia Rd. #204 $1,059,000

2022 Columbia Rd. #407 $540,000

2029 Connecticut Ave. #63 $2,299,000

2101 Connecticut Ave. #22 $1,399,000

2126 Connecticut Ave. #42 $1,500,000

2126 Connecticut Ave. #64 $1,595,000

2311 Connecticut Ave. #405 $635,000

1332 Corcoran St. #5 $949,000

1324 Euclid St. #3 $519,900

1441 Euclid St. #B1 $264,900

1340 Fairmont St. #43 $306,000

929 Florida Ave. #6002 $549,900

1447 Girard St. #4 $544,900

600 Harvard St. #2 $849,900

1012 Harvard St. #3 $575,000

1450 Harvard St. #E $679,000

1613 Harvard St. #516 $599,000

3240 Hiatt Pl. #4 $750,000

2025 Hillyer Pl. #1 $849,000

2025 Hillyer Pl. #2 $1,095,000

610 Irving St. #101 $379,000

1830 Jefferson Pl. #12 $600,000

1900 Kalorama Pl. #56 $659,000

1701 Kalorama Rd. #312 $599,900

1839 Kalorama Rd. #1 $447,500

3904 Kansas Ave. #2 $849,900

1767 Lanier Pl. #6 $593,000

1011 M St. #602 $549,900

1011 M St. #609 $789,900

1011 M St. #701 $649,900

1101 M St. #608 $650,467

1212 M St. #302 $580,000

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #403 $284,900

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #604 $300,000

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #811 $349,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #512 $249,500

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #814 $225,000

1432 Monroe St. #4 $595,000

1201 N St. #D $489,000

1300 N St. #509 $399,000

1420 N St. #511 $235,000

1451 N St. #2 $749,900

2301 N St. #307 $469,900

2301 N St. #501 $665,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave. #515 $510,000

1728 New Hampshire Ave. #401 $535,000

452 Newton Pl. #2 $640,000

2142 O St. #700 $539,900

2426 Ontario Rd. #102 $419,999

1721 P St. #A $849,900

1451 Park Rd. #210 $339,999

1201 Q St. #4 $395,000

1741 Q St. #A $549,000

52 Quincy Pl. #101 $449,000

1347 Quincy St. #1 $715,000

1347 Quincy St. #2 $595,000

1423 R St. #203 $429,500

1619 R St. #202 $515,000

1619 R St. #603 $569,000

1307 Randolph St. #3 $799,998

6 Rhode Island Ave. #7 $409,900

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #312 $624,900

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #512 $640,000

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #920 $499,900

1 Scott Cir. #703 $264,900

1428 Shepherd St. #2 $929,900

2600 Sherman Ave. #103 $265,000

1753 Swann St. #1 $849,000

1704 T St. #103 $415,000

150 V St. #V102 $415,000

150 V St. #V208 $414,495

2120 Vermont Ave. #621 $569,900

1840 Vernon St. #304 $399,000

1731 Willard St. #104 $459,900

1731 Willard St. #301 $395,000

1801 Wyoming Ave. #31 $799,000

2853 Ontario Rd. #317 $399,000

3025 Ontario Rd. #110  $209,000

3025 Ontario Rd. #303 $315,000

1734 P St. #34 $509,000

1835 Phelps Pl. #31 $479,000

1401 1st St. #2 $735,000

2035 2nd St. #G104 $384,900

2035 2nd St. #G304 $439,000

1907 3rd St. #201 $359,000

1510 6th St. #2 $639,000

1539 6th St. #1 $995,000

1539 6th St. #2 $1,249,000

1541 6th St. #2 $1,249,900

1835 6th St. #101 $899,000

1835 6th St. #201 $1,199,000

1316 9th St. #1 $429,555

1215 10th St. #31 $499,495

1411 11th St. #B $599,900

1515 11th St. #C1 $399,900

1918 11th St. #A $1,225,000

2250 11th St. #203 $425,000

3219 11th St. #1 $699,900

3219 11th St. #2B $699,000

2020 12th St. #114 $799,900

2511 12th St. #1 $1,349,000

1225 13th St. #506 $389,900

1245 13th St. #903 $599,000

1311 13th St. #410 $574,900

1311 13th St. #T07 $549,900

1325 13th St. #12 $860,000

1705 13th St. #1 $750,000

2031 13th St. #3 $750,000

3222 13th St. #1 $549,900

3511 13th St. #202 $385,000

3566 13th St. #7 $874,900

2750 14th St. #608 $580,000

3900 14th St. #114 $249,900

4024 14th St. #1 $625,000

1322 15th St. #31 $389,000

1515 15th St. #234 $599,999

1515 15th St. #406 $524,900

1515 15th St. #418 $739,999

2032 15th St. #6 $319,000

2331 15th St. #303S $432,000

1515 16th St. #2A $429,900

1601 16th St. #4 $424,900

1631 16th St. #5 $425,000

1701 16th St. #515 $469,000

1701 16th St. #842     $399,000

1725 17th St. #308     $379,000

1801 16th St. #103     $349,500

2000 16th St. #504     $419,000

3426 16th St. #T2 $249,900

2422 17th  ##301 $479,900

1916 17th St. #105 $450,000

1916 17th St. #306 $399,900

2200 17th St. #102 $589,000

2422 17th St. #105 $279,900

2424 17th St. #101 $469,900

2505 17th St. #1 $512,500

2514 17th St. #3 $675,000

3503 17th St. #3 $745,000

1545 18th St. #606 $385,000

1601 18th St. #203 $319,000

1601 18th St. #618 $268,000

1740 18th St. #T4 $345,000

2421 18th St. #203 $575,000

2001 19th St. #4 $1,350,000

2100 19th St. #502 $385,000

1301 20th St. #206 $350,000

1280 21st St. #103 $385,000

PARKING

1412 Chapin St. #P11 $35,000

1545 18th St. #P6 $45,000

© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.

 

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").