By P.L. Wolff

Mark your calendars and get ready for a weekend of local shopping, eating, sipping, listening, and people-watching, filled with special offers and promotions being offered by over 100 businesses during what is DC’s largest ever sidewalk sale, from P Street to Florida Avenue on 14th and along U between 7th and 17th Streets.

The weekend event will be getting revved up with a free, open to the public party at Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot on Friday, the 4th, between 6 and 8 pm. We are told that “tasty bites” will be provided from just two doors south by Barcelona Wine Bar and live New Orleans jazz by laissez foure. So that they can plan for how much of those “tasty bites” will be needed, it will be essential that persons attending register for free tickets at eventbrite.com; watch for when it appears on the calendar for August 4th.

What one can look forward to is participation by old and new retailers along with the popular restaurants and art galleries as well as the neighborhood’s music venues and community centers. Among the highlights on Saturday will be Studio Theatre’s multi-floor “Taste of Studio” open house featuring food and beverage tastings, art installations, musical & theatrical performances, behind-the-scenes tours, and a flea market.

And, on both days, be sure to take in the African-American Civil War Museum’s outdoor exhibit at the 10th Street and Vermont Avenue memorial plaza directly across from the museum and also Whitman-Walker Heath’s pop-up food festival at Lot at the Liz, the arts-splashed space at the corner of 14th and R Streets.

Of course, it will be the vast numbers of retailers and restaurants throughout the area on both days that will be providing a shoppers and foodies unending array of delights. A few examples:

On 14th Street, Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot will be offering 20% off everything in the store; Cork Wine Bar’s Cork Market will be featuring a lemonade stand and 30% off select wines. — and in the bar, a 1 to 5 pm happy hour; in the 1300 block of U Street, Prospect Restaurant will be taking 10% off the tab providing the magic words “Dog Days” are mentioned to the server; three blocks east, Nellie’s Sports Bar will be offering $4 Stoli drinks, $5 hats, and $6 burgers. y)

And back on 14th, just north of T Street (on Saturday only), City Paws Animal Hospital’s photo booth will be open between 12 noon and 4 pm along with offering “pet and people goodie bags”. In addition, the Humane Rescue Alliance will be on site with its adoption van full of adorable pets needing homes.

This event, now being sponsored by the Mid-City BID Exploratory Committee (successor to the former Mid-City Business Association), was originally the brainchild back in 2000 of Home Rule’s founder and owner Greg Link, who staged a very modest but well-received event on his house ware store’s end of the 1800 block. He was a 14th Street pioneer who had the foresight to anticipate that the time would soon be coming that the strip all the way from P Street to at least U would be coming and so his became the first small business to take the leap — and how right he was.

The Exploratory Committee, the event’s sponsor, is seeking to form a Business Improvement District (BID), the goal of which will be the beautification and promotion the neighborhood’s business attractiveness. As stated by Pixie Windsor, owner of Miss Pixie’s and one of the chief organizers of the event for the last several years, “Bringing the community together to support local retailers and small businesses in my neighborhood is just about my favorite thing.”