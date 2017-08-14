Accompanying images can be viewed on page 1 of the August 2017 issue pdf

By Carol Miller*

This year, like last year, Adams Morgan Day is an all-volunteer, community-driven celebration of the historic neighborhood’s eclectic culture, businesses and lively artistic beat.

The longest continuously running neighborhood festival in the District invites residents and neighbors from across the city and beyond to experience its renowned eclectic culture, creativity, diversity, restaurants and shops of the historic neighborhood. This year’s celebration will take place on Sunday afternoon, September 10th, between 12 noon and 6 p.m.

“In response to our survey from last year’s event, we are planning to close part of 18th Street to increase vending and entertainment for all ages,” said David Smith, organizer of the all-volunteer planning committee. Businesses, restaurants, and non-profits will participate along Columbia Road, NW and down 18th Street to Florida Avenue. “Closing the street significantly increases costs compared to last year, so we really need sponsors, local businesses and community members to donate what they can or volunteer,” said Smith.

Local artists, craftspeople and community organizations will be holding forth from exhibitor and vendor booths throughout the festival area. Booth space is still available and vendors can obtain rental information and apply by visiting www.adamsmorganday2017.com.

Adams Morgan Day began as a mega-block party in the late 1970s and grew in the ‘90s to a massive festival with up to 300,000 visitors. Since 2015, long-time and new community-minded residents and business owners “reset” the annual event, creating a more local-grown festival that highlights the unique and historic neighborhood, its ethnic roots, its diverse community, and its variety of pubs, international restaurants and shops. The revamped festival showcases the lively beat of the eclectic community, and strengthens community ties and economic development. Many visitors return year-after-year to visit old haunts and see what’s new in one of their favorite neighborhoods in the District.

Adams Morgan’s popular array of international restaurants, coffee shops and pubs will offer specials. Planning is underway for two stages filled with live music and entertainment. Visual artists and local craftspeople will display and sell their works, while local community organizations will be a part of the street fair. The all-volunteer planning committee is working with District officials to ensure a fun and safe event for all.

The festival is made possible by hundreds of volunteer hours, in-kind services and funds provided by committed Adams Morgan residents and businesses, individual donors and sponsors. The DC Arts Center will serve as the non-profit fiscal sponsor of the event

For more information, or to volunteer, sponsor, donate, apply for vendor space, log activities planned at a local business, or learn about specials and a way to register for extra deals, visit AdamsMorganDay2017.com. One can also follow developments at Facebook.com/AdamsMorganDay/ and @AdamsMorganDay #AdMoDay.

*Carol Miller, a 16-year Adams Morgan resident, serves as a member of the all-volunteer Adams Morgan Day Planning Committee. She was assisted by other committee members who contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and the Adams Morgan Day Planning Committee.