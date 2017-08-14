Accompanying images can be viewed on page 1 of the August 2017 issue pdf

By Bill McLeod*

Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets once again will be presenting its annual, late summer 17th Street Festival on Saturday afternoon, August 26th from 12 noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Now in its eighth year, the event will be celebrating the shops, restaurants, and services of the neighborhood’s four-block commercial strip between P and R Streets, and featuring artists and artisans, vendors and entrepreneurs, local non-profits, kids activities, a pet area — and even local politicians.

“The festival has really grown this year,” said Promotion Committee Chair Sue Taylor. “We are officially sold out of vendor spaces -– one month before the festival. This is the first year this has happened [surely] because the festival has a great reputation for being a community arts event.”

Roving entertainment will be provided along the street all afternoon, including a flamenco dancer with guitar, a mariachi band to enliven the day, a Chinese dragon dancer to add some mystery, and a New Orleans jazz band to bring some charm.

The festival will include more than 60 artists displaying everything from oil paintings to pottery, jewelry to jam, cigars to candy, and every creative item in between. Other vendors will include area nonprofit organizations, politicians, and local entrepreneurs. The Kids Zone has been expanded with a moon bounce, face painting, snow cones, and soccer demonstration.

To help enjoy the wide variety of restaurants in the area, discounted wristbands to promote these establishments will be available for $12, which can be used for discounted drinks, appetizers, and entrées all day at the participating restaurants.

Organized by Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets, the festival receives major support from the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development, Elxel, Colonial Parking, Attaché Housing, DC Jewish Community Center, Dupont Circle Citizen’s Association, ANC 2B, Stonewall Kickball, TD Bank, PNC Bank, Friends of Stead Park, and Redwood Real Estate.

The mission of Historic Dupont Main Streets is to promote, coordinate, and maintain improvements of the cultural, economic, and environmental qualities of Dupont Circle to make it an exemplary place to live, work, shop, and play.

*Bill McLeod is the Executive Director of Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets.

