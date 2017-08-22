Wed., Aug. 30 (5:30-7:30pm): Heurich House Museum’s Executive Director, Kimberly Bender, will discuss the legacy of Myrtilla Miner, a dedicated teacher who founded the first school for formerly enslaved African-American women in Washington, DC before the Civil War. The discussion is part of an ongoing series of educational programs at the Heurich House focusing on the multi-layered history of the museum’s site throughout time. With the goal of highlighting the hidden history of Washington, DC as a whole, and Dupont Circle in particular.

Born in 1815, Ms. Miner grew up in the then-wilderness of New York State and overcame hardships to become a schoolteacher. During her first assignment in Mississippi, she witnessed the horrors of slavery first-hand, an experience that inspired a life-long mission to educate enslaved African-Americans to teach themselves. Her “Normal School for Colored Girls” was once located on the current site of the Heurich House and was funded in part by the book sales proceeds of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The school eventually evolved into Miner Teachers College and finally merged with another school to become today’s University of the District of Columbia.

Purchase of the $5 tickets, which include snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, will be available at the door or in advance can be done on line. Students should heurich house museum 20036use code “STUDENT” for free entry with valid student ID. For more information call (202) 429-1894