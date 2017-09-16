Reservations Recommended

Cluck, Cluck. If you are hanging around on a weekend morning looking for a nifty, casual place for coffee, maybe a morning cocktail, and some delicious eats, stop by The Bird. The Bird, you may wonder? Is it all about chickens?

Not exactly, though poultry such as turkey, duck, and eggs are good pals with the chicken appetizers and entrées. So if the weather is warm and delightful, and especially if you can settle in at a comfy table on the side patio, grab a seat, ask for a menu, and start off your weekend brunch with a spirited beverage.

How about one of these to settle your spirit: An Eleanora daiquiri with rum and bay leaf spirit or more to the point, the Bird Law Electric Boogaloo — which sounds a little odd — with olive oil-infused tequila, yellow chartreuse, peach-infused aperol, lemon, and lime? Or you could settle for something less exotic, such as a draft beer or a wine by the glass. Or one of the white, red, and rosé sangria options; or one of the brunch cocktails — Bloody Mary, Bellini, Mimosa — which may be a bit notched down from the headier choices.

As you sip away on the chosen liquid, consider at least one of the appetizers. Highly recommended are the Old School deviled eggs, which may seem somewhat everydayish, but each egg is topped with a piece of crispy chicken skin, making this a double-bird treat. Other possibilities include the fried green tomato club with smoked bacon and house-brined and grilled turkey.

Or, rather than an appetizer, start with one of the restaurant’s breakfast meats: Amish chicken sausage; duck sausage; Applewood smoked bacon (no bird there); turkey patties with sage, thyme, and maple.

But it’s the main dish you will really tweet about, and first on the list and worth every caloric bite is the buttermilk chicken and waffle. The boneless chicken thigh is covered with a crunchy crust and comes with the maple syrup-soaked waffle. It is filling, especially if you have enjoyed one of the assorted starters, but is truly a top choice.

Other options include grilled chicken tacos, fried chicken sandwich with a sunny-side up egg and Thai chili mayo, and a choice of more breakfastie fare scripted in the center of a bird’s egg — Birdy Breakfast with two eggs, green tomato Benedict, duck egg chilaquiles with crispy tortillas, and a sunny-side up duck egg, among others.

The meal is over, but really, not quite. No matter how much bird seed you have consumed, don’t skip dessert. For something sort of light, consider the passion fruit meringue tart, or just forget calories and enjoy the chocolate ice cream cake with caramel mousse. And coffee. And another drink?

The Bird / Dinner nightly; brunch Sat. & Sun. (202) 518-3609.