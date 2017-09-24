ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

October 15 ~ Brilliant Young Pianist to Present Free Concert

Published: September 24th, 2017

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Sun., Oct. 15 (4pm): The First Baptist Church of Washington (16th & O Sts.) will be presenting a recital in the church’s magnificent sanctuary featuring Washington, DC concert pianist Christopher Schmitt who will showcase the church’s Steinway concert grand piano with a program featuring Beethoven’s Sonata “Les Adieux,” Rachmaninoff’s Etudes Nos. 5 and 8 and Prelude No. 4, and Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit.

Characterized by the  Washington Post in a November 215 music review as “carefully colored” and “sensitive” –- clearly borne out by listening to the Rachmainoff Etude Tableaux performance clip here — Schmitt performs in recitals and with chamber ensembles throughout the Washington area and around the country.

Admission is free; contributions will be accepted. Valet parking will be available at the 16th and O Streets entrance to the sanctuary. For more information call 387-2206.

Click Here to Email This Article Click Here to Email This Article

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").