Sun., Oct. 15 (4pm): The First Baptist Church of Washington (16th & O Sts.) will be presenting a recital in the church’s magnificent sanctuary featuring Washington, DC concert pianist Christopher Schmitt who will showcase the church’s Steinway concert grand piano with a program featuring Beethoven’s Sonata “Les Adieux,” Rachmaninoff’s Etudes Nos. 5 and 8 and Prelude No. 4, and Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit.

Characterized by the Washington Post in a November 215 music review as “carefully colored” and “sensitive” –- clearly borne out by listening to the Rachmainoff Etude Tableaux performance clip here — Schmitt performs in recitals and with chamber ensembles throughout the Washington area and around the country.

Admission is free; contributions will be accepted. Valet parking will be available at the 16th and O Streets entrance to the sanctuary. For more information call 387-2206.