Community News
September 29 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: September 24th, 2017
Fri., Sep. 29th: The free, 45-minute (12:15-1pm) Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Charlotte, North Carolina organist Patrick Pope works of Mendelssohn, Sowerby, and Whitlock.
On Oct. 6th Piedmont College President James F. Mellichamp will present a recital of organ works by Ernest Tomlinson, Gabriel Pierné, Joseph Bonnet, Craig Phillips, and Louis Vierne. And on the 13th, Milwaukee cathedral organist Michael Batcho will present a program featuring Felix Mendelssohn, Louis Vierne, Theophane Hytrek, Richard Proulx, and Henri Mulet.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.