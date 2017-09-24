Community News
September 30 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert
Published: September 24th, 2017
Sat., Sep. 30 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series. Pianist Faith Zúñiga, violinist Anna Kong,and cellist Zachary Whitaker will present a chamber trio recital featuring music of Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schoenfield, and Joyce Placzek. A reception to meet the artist will follow.
For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue.