For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org . Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue .

Sat., Sep. 30 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series. Pianist Faith Zúñiga, violinist Anna Kong,and cellist Zachary Whitaker will present a chamber trio recital featuring music of Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schoenfield, and Joyce Placzek. A reception to meet the artist will follow.

