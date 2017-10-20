Community News
October 28 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert
Published: October 20th, 2017
Sat., Oct. 28 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series with a candlelight concert featuring returning pianist Mary-Victoria Voutsas performing works by Grieg, Kabalevsky, Mussorgsky, Modern lieder arrangements of Schubert, and more. A reception to meet the artist will follow.
For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions for the artist will be appreciated.