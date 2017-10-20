Tue., Oct. 31st (7pm): The First Baptist Church (16th & O Sts., NW) will be offering a free Halloween musical treat to be presented by talented and friendly goblin organists who can’t wait to perform some exciting, brilliant, unusual, clever –- and even scary –- music. These friends of the church’s own organist, Lawrence P. (Lon) Schreiber, who choose to remain anonymous behind their Halloween costumes, are all distinguished artists who will be performing on the church’s fabulous organ’s spectacular five-manual console controlling more than 6,000 pipes! Everyone attending are encouraged to feel free also to appear in costume. Admission is free; contributions will be accepted. For more information call 387-2206.

