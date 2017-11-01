ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Reporting Period: September 2017 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty

Published: November 1st, 2017

The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [33]
2229 California St. $1,899,000

595 Columbia Rd. $740,000

649 Columbia Rd. $959,900

1335 Corcoran St. $1,995,000

425 Elm St. $512,000

1123 Euclid St. $1,300,000

12 Hanover Pl. $650,000

742 Harva St. $635,000

3920 Illinois Ave. $799,000

743 Irving St. $675,000

612 Keefer Pl. $670,000

1822 Kenyon St. $975,000

1004 Monroe St. $869,750

3536 New Hampshire Ave. $750,000

1423 New Jersey Ave. $795,000

908 O St. $975,000

88 P St. $1,029,900

3114 Park Pl. $699,000

1110 Park Rd. $1,139,000

1809 Phelps Pl. $2,550,000

1204 Quincy St. $899,900

1416 Quincy St. $899,999

47 Randolph Pl. $700,000

1402 S St. $2,030,000

42 Seaton Pl. $1,299,500

726 Shepherd St. $499,900

1319 Spring Rd. $625,000

1460 T St. $995,000

312 Taylor St. $774,900

1761 Taylor St. $1,050,000

1310 Vermont Ave. $2,500,000

927 W St. $669,000

1233 10th St. $1,675,000

3532 11th St. $799,000

3617 13th St. $849,000

3812 13th St. $649,000

2034 16th St. $2,250,000

2302 17th St. $1,325,000

1530 1st St. $600,000

1419 3rd St. $620,000

1515 3rd St. $595,000

1548 3rd St. $749,000

1545 6th St. $950,0

CONDOS & CO-OPS [130]

2611 Adams Mill Rd. #307 $319,000

2707 Adams Mill Rd. #405 $515,000

1869 Mintwood Pl. #24 $399,000

2039 New Hampshire Ave. #209 $230,000

3025 Ontario Rd. #105 $314,000

1436 W St. #105 $141,137

1901 Wyoming Ave. #57 $260,000

1831 Belmont Rd. #103 $349,950

1451 Belmont St. #305 $609,000

2122 California St. #354 $379,000

1820 Clydesdale Pl. #205 $279,900

1852 Columbia Rd. #503 $525,000

2380 Champlain St. #302 $715,000

1450 Church St. #502 $749,000

1128 Columbia Rd. #2 $999,900

2311 Connecticut Ave. #403 $415,000

1718 Corcoran St. #52 $559,000

1756 Corcoran St. #1&2B $212,000

1688 Euclid St. #A $370,000

1688 Euclid St. #B $639,000

2022 Flagler Pl. #F202 $419,900

929 Florida Ave. #4001 $529,000

929 Florida Ave. #4006 $329,000

929 Florida Ave. #5006 $299,900

774 Girard St. #7W $2,500,000

1336 Harvard St. #1 $700,000

3240 Hiatt Pl. #5 $699,000

3321 Holmead Pl. #3 $539,000

430 Irving St. #203 $165,000

430 Irving St. #206 $295,000

1339 Irving St. #C $779,000

1735 Johnson Ave. #H $1,249,000

623 Kenyon St. #2 $850,000

1201 Kenyon St. #1 $534,999

1201 Kenyon St. #4 $1,149,999

1221 Kenyon St. #3 $850,000

1390 Kenyon St. #323 $515,000

941 M St. #A $1,365,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #518 $230,555

1438 Meridian Pl. #302 $375,000

1843 Mintwood Pl. #204 $499,000

1865 Mintwood Pl. #6 $849,000

1300 N St. #16 $475,000

1300 N St. #517 $459,900

1440 N St. #410 $215,000

1440 N St. #610 $249,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave. #521 $295,000

1725 New Hampshire Ave. #502 $589,900

52 New York Ave. #1 $669,900

2464 Ontario Rd. #4 $899,900

1718 P St. #704 $424,900

1718 P St. #L1 $269,555

1457 Park Rd. #102 $297,000

1519 Park Rd. #B5 $374,990

1752 Park Rd. #B $524,555

1310 Q St. #2 $2,845,000

1310 Q St. #3 $2,395,000

1310 Q St. #4 $1,295,000

1310 Q St. #5 $1,595,000

1401 Q St. #101 $695,000

1615 Q St. #1210 $325,000

1210 R St. #P-84 $50,000

1437 Rhode Island Ave. #104 $725,000

1437 Rhode Island Ave. #106 $445,000

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #915 $355,000

1833 S St. #23 $369,000

1900 S St. #3 $398,000

3101 Sherman Ave. ##205 $455,000

3318 Sherman Ave. #108 $349,900

2803 Sherman Ave. #1 $699,900

1501 Swann St. #B $789,000

1621 T St. #707 $413,500

1300 Taylor St. #2 $430,000

1728 U St. #2 $675,000

150 V St. #V309 $450,000

1822 Vernon St. #106 $560,000

1314 W St. #C $375,000

1407 W St. #201 $715,000

1806 9th St. #1 $1,395,000

1806 9th St. #2 $1,595,000

1211 10th St. #1 $699,555

2004 11th St. #233 $489,500

2100 11th St. #103 $879,900

2111 11th St. #1 $729,900

2122 11th St. #4 $745,000

2703 11th St. #3 $825,000

2020 12th St. #410 $679,900

1209 13th St. #407 $574,900

1300 13th St. #409 $519,900

2003 13th St. #n/a $1,850,000

2535 13th St. #102 $449,900

3566 13th St. #2 $699,900

4108 14th St. #3 $499,000

1515 15th St. #419 $1,150,000

1625 15th St. #2 $499,000

2032 15th St. #7 $359,900

1704 16th St. #1 $799,000

1801 16th St. #209 $599,000

2440 16th St. #412 $359,000

3426 16th St. #608 $539,000

1701 16th St. #204 $179,888

1701 16th St. #209 $387,000

1701 16th St. #236 $449,900

1401 17th St. #310 $425,000

1526 17th St. #101 $379,000

1830 17th St. #607 $559,000

1931 17th St. #101 $485,000

2422 17th St. ##207 $429,900

2422 17th St. #202 $449,900

1325 18th St. #805 $399,900

1601 18th St. #201 $360,000

1601 18th St. #518 $299,900

3324 18th St. #11 $349,000

1825 19th St. #1 $699,900

1301 20th St. #213 $368,500

1301 20th St. #517 $274,900

1731 20th St. #11 $275,731

2410 20th St. #8 $339,990

1260 21st St. #215 $265,000

1260 21st St. #906 $295,000

© 2017 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.

 

 

