Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Reporting Period: September 2017 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty
Published: November 1st, 2017
The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [33]
condo & co-op listings follows
2229 California St. $1,899,000
595 Columbia Rd. $740,000
649 Columbia Rd. $959,900
1335 Corcoran St. $1,995,000
425 Elm St. $512,000
1123 Euclid St. $1,300,000
12 Hanover Pl. $650,000
742 Harva St. $635,000
3920 Illinois Ave. $799,000
743 Irving St. $675,000
612 Keefer Pl. $670,000
1822 Kenyon St. $975,000
1004 Monroe St. $869,750
3536 New Hampshire Ave. $750,000
1423 New Jersey Ave. $795,000
908 O St. $975,000
88 P St. $1,029,900
3114 Park Pl. $699,000
1110 Park Rd. $1,139,000
1809 Phelps Pl. $2,550,000
1204 Quincy St. $899,900
1416 Quincy St. $899,999
47 Randolph Pl. $700,000
1402 S St. $2,030,000
42 Seaton Pl. $1,299,500
726 Shepherd St. $499,900
1319 Spring Rd. $625,000
1460 T St. $995,000
312 Taylor St. $774,900
1761 Taylor St. $1,050,000
1310 Vermont Ave. $2,500,000
927 W St. $669,000
1233 10th St. $1,675,000
3532 11th St. $799,000
3617 13th St. $849,000
3812 13th St. $649,000
2034 16th St. $2,250,000
2302 17th St. $1,325,000
1530 1st St. $600,000
1419 3rd St. $620,000
1515 3rd St. $595,000
1548 3rd St. $749,000
1545 6th St. $950,0
CONDOS & CO-OPS [130]
2611 Adams Mill Rd. #307 $319,000
2707 Adams Mill Rd. #405 $515,000
1869 Mintwood Pl. #24 $399,000
2039 New Hampshire Ave. #209 $230,000
3025 Ontario Rd. #105 $314,000
1436 W St. #105 $141,137
1901 Wyoming Ave. #57 $260,000
1831 Belmont Rd. #103 $349,950
1451 Belmont St. #305 $609,000
2122 California St. #354 $379,000
1820 Clydesdale Pl. #205 $279,900
1852 Columbia Rd. #503 $525,000
2380 Champlain St. #302 $715,000
1450 Church St. #502 $749,000
1128 Columbia Rd. #2 $999,900
2311 Connecticut Ave. #403 $415,000
1718 Corcoran St. #52 $559,000
1756 Corcoran St. #1&2B $212,000
1688 Euclid St. #A $370,000
1688 Euclid St. #B $639,000
2022 Flagler Pl. #F202 $419,900
929 Florida Ave. #4001 $529,000
929 Florida Ave. #4006 $329,000
929 Florida Ave. #5006 $299,900
774 Girard St. #7W $2,500,000
1336 Harvard St. #1 $700,000
3240 Hiatt Pl. #5 $699,000
3321 Holmead Pl. #3 $539,000
430 Irving St. #203 $165,000
430 Irving St. #206 $295,000
1339 Irving St. #C $779,000
1735 Johnson Ave. #H $1,249,000
623 Kenyon St. #2 $850,000
1201 Kenyon St. #1 $534,999
1201 Kenyon St. #4 $1,149,999
1221 Kenyon St. #3 $850,000
1390 Kenyon St. #323 $515,000
941 M St. #A $1,365,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #518 $230,555
1438 Meridian Pl. #302 $375,000
1843 Mintwood Pl. #204 $499,000
1865 Mintwood Pl. #6 $849,000
1300 N St. #16 $475,000
1300 N St. #517 $459,900
1440 N St. #410 $215,000
1440 N St. #610 $249,000
1330 New Hampshire Ave. #521 $295,000
1725 New Hampshire Ave. #502 $589,900
52 New York Ave. #1 $669,900
2464 Ontario Rd. #4 $899,900
1718 P St. #704 $424,900
1718 P St. #L1 $269,555
1457 Park Rd. #102 $297,000
1519 Park Rd. #B5 $374,990
1752 Park Rd. #B $524,555
1310 Q St. #2 $2,845,000
1310 Q St. #3 $2,395,000
1310 Q St. #4 $1,295,000
1310 Q St. #5 $1,595,000
1401 Q St. #101 $695,000
1615 Q St. #1210 $325,000
1210 R St. #P-84 $50,000
1437 Rhode Island Ave. #104 $725,000
1437 Rhode Island Ave. #106 $445,000
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #915 $355,000
1833 S St. #23 $369,000
1900 S St. #3 $398,000
3101 Sherman Ave. ##205 $455,000
3318 Sherman Ave. #108 $349,900
2803 Sherman Ave. #1 $699,900
1501 Swann St. #B $789,000
1621 T St. #707 $413,500
1300 Taylor St. #2 $430,000
1728 U St. #2 $675,000
150 V St. #V309 $450,000
1822 Vernon St. #106 $560,000
1314 W St. #C $375,000
1407 W St. #201 $715,000
1806 9th St. #1 $1,395,000
1806 9th St. #2 $1,595,000
1211 10th St. #1 $699,555
2004 11th St. #233 $489,500
2100 11th St. #103 $879,900
2111 11th St. #1 $729,900
2122 11th St. #4 $745,000
2703 11th St. #3 $825,000
2020 12th St. #410 $679,900
1209 13th St. #407 $574,900
1300 13th St. #409 $519,900
2003 13th St. #n/a $1,850,000
2535 13th St. #102 $449,900
3566 13th St. #2 $699,900
4108 14th St. #3 $499,000
1515 15th St. #419 $1,150,000
1625 15th St. #2 $499,000
2032 15th St. #7 $359,900
1704 16th St. #1 $799,000
1801 16th St. #209 $599,000
2440 16th St. #412 $359,000
3426 16th St. #608 $539,000
1701 16th St. #204 $179,888
1701 16th St. #209 $387,000
1701 16th St. #236 $449,900
1401 17th St. #310 $425,000
1526 17th St. #101 $379,000
1830 17th St. #607 $559,000
1931 17th St. #101 $485,000
2422 17th St. ##207 $429,900
2422 17th St. #202 $449,900
1325 18th St. #805 $399,900
1601 18th St. #201 $360,000
1601 18th St. #518 $299,900
3324 18th St. #11 $349,000
1825 19th St. #1 $699,900
1301 20th St. #213 $368,500
1301 20th St. #517 $274,900
1731 20th St. #11 $275,731
2410 20th St. #8 $339,990
1260 21st St. #215 $265,000
1260 21st St. #906 $295,000
