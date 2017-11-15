Accompanying images can be viewed on page 1 of the November issue 2017 issue pdf

By Brent Kreuger*

In a tradition that spans eight mayors, eight presidents, and over 46 feet of snowfall, the Logan Circle Community Association (LCCA) will host its 39th annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, December 3rd, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

This self-guided tour will take participants through 10 exciting interiors, feature in-house musicians and street carolers, as well as the always-warming Wassail reception hosted at Studio Theatre. “Tour-goers tell us ours has become a favorite in the District, perfecting a mix of architecture, design, art, and history,” said 2017 house tour chair Alison McCubbin.

One of the homes on this year’s tour is a handsome condominium located in Logan13. As soon as one steps inside, contemporary design and sleek, sophisticated finishes abound –- emphasizing the modern tone this new building has brought to the neighborhood.

Another residence will be found on picturesque Corcoran Street. After undergoing a lengthy renovation, this circa 1900 row house’s living, dining, and kitchen spaces are now a single contiguous area. Steel and warm wood built-ins add sophisticated contrast to the thoughtful furnishings, while every wall celebrates the artistic talents of the homeowners.

Advance tickets for the tour may be purchased through Eventbrite for $30; day-of tickets will be available at Studio Theatre at 14th and P Streets, NW for $35. To become a house tour patron or benefactor, please contact Craig Cobine at craig.cobine@logancircle.org.

Proceeds from this event will help bolster the association’s ability to bring together neighbors, businesses, community organizations, and government officials to promote and protect one of Washington’s most dynamic community landscapes.

Logan Circle is a modern and vibrant community tucked into a picturesque, historic neighborhood made up of beautiful 19th century townhouses and stylish modern apartments — all situated along quaint, tree-lined streets and avenues; some might say it’s the perfect blend of commercial and residential living.

Established in 1972, the Logan Circle Community Association has achieved a remarkable record of steadily improving the quality of life in one of Washington, DC’s most historically rich neighborhoods. To learn more about its work, visit www.logancircle.org.

*Brent Kreuger Corresponding Secretary, LCCA 2014 to Present

