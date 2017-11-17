Nov. 25 (all day & into the evening): The Adams Morgan Partnership BID will be hosting Small Business Saturday as part of the American Express organized nationwide celebration of small businesses. Adams Morgan is home to more than 240 restaurants and businesses.

Among the participating independent retailers will be the following:

The Brass Knob — serving refreshments and a sale: 10% off hardware and 20% off all other merchandise.

FEET FEET Sports — offering some gifts with purchase, as well as discounts on electronics by Garmin, Bluetooth wireless headphones from Aftershokz and Plantronics, and sales on select apparel and shoes.

Funky Piece — offering 15% off any purchase (excluding vaporizers.

Hudson & Crane — offering scratch-off cards to the first 50 customers for 10-40% off their purchase. Choose from interior design services, furniture and finishing touches (from beard oil to a slew of unique throw pillows).

Idle Time Books — giving away canvas bags with purchases of more than $25 until they run out. Purchase used books, holiday cards and 2018 calendars and planners for the bookish types on your list.

Songbyrd Music House & Record Café –- electronic music duo Odesza will hold an album signing at 1 pm. During the day there will be 10% off all vinyl records from artists that have played the venue, free coffee cuppings with local small business Southeastern Roastery, and more.

Urban Dwell – shop for one-of-a-kind, hand-selected gifts, from fashion accessories to baby gifts and home furnishings. Offering 10% off all holiday cards and ornaments for Small Business Saturday and Black Frida

And, among the participating restaurants –-

Mintwood Place — offering a three-course prix-fixe on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) from noon to 8 pm. Menu and details here.

Sakuramen — wWarm up with a toasty bowl of ramen, the ultimate comfort food. If your experience with ramen is limited to the little package from the grocery store, you owe it to yourself (and your family) to taste authentic, freshly made ramen from this special place.

Tryst — release yourself from the expectation to do it all, and let Tryst make your holiday pies. Order by Nov. 19 for pick up by Nov. 22 at Tryst or The Diner.

Zenebech — started in 1993 as an injera bakery, and still offers freshly baked injera and a diverse and delicious Ethiopian menu. It recently received a glowing review from the Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema.