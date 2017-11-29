Sat., Dec. 16 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series with a collaborative performance featuring the award-winning saxophonist Zulfugar Baghirov and pianist Ramin Amir Arjomand. A reception to meet the artist will follow.

Saxophonist Baghirov describes their approach to presenting their performances: “Our playing is completely free. We do not talk or plan anything before playing a tune. All compositions are born during the time they are played. The length of the pieces varies from several minutes long up to 45-50 minutes long. Depending on the mood and feel of that time. We count it off (without rhythm) and hop it goes. Not even what mood, key or meter – pretty much nothing. While improvisation is unveiling we build structures and forms on the spot during the performance. And music has a very wide mixtures of influences including classical, jazz, free form improvisation, 20th century atonal, etc. Therefore, it is hard to categorize it or put under certain musical genre.”

For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions for the artists will be appreciated.