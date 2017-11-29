ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

December 16 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert

Published: November 29th, 2017

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Sat., Dec. 16 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series with a collaborative performance featuring the award-winning saxophonist Zulfugar Baghirov and pianist Ramin Amir Arjomand. A reception to meet the artist will follow.

Saxophonist Baghirov describes their approach to presenting their performances: “Our playing is completely free. We do not talk or plan anything before playing a tune. All compositions are born during the time they are played. The length of the pieces varies from several minutes long up to 45-50 minutes long. Depending on the mood and feel of that time. We count it off (without rhythm) and hop it goes. Not even what mood, key or meter – pretty much nothing. While improvisation is unveiling we build structures and forms on the spot during the performance. And music has a very wide mixtures of influences including classical, jazz, free form improvisation, 20th century atonal, etc. Therefore, it is hard to categorize it or put under certain musical genre.”

For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions for the artists will be appreciated.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").