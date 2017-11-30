Community News
December 1 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Fri., Dec. 1st (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Gaithersburg, Maryland organist Chuyoung Suter performing works of Felix Mendelssohn, César Franck, and Petr Eben.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.