Tue., Dec. 5th (7pm): The ANCs representing Ward2’s neighborhoods in West End (2A), Dupont Circle (2B, Georgetown, and Thomas/Logan Circles (2F) will be hosting an initial, 30-minutes “open house” with representatives the five bikeshare companies, followed at 7:30pm with a “town hall” meeting to discuss this — at the moment experimental –- DDOT demonstration program. All are invited to attend at the School Without Walls at Francis Stevens (2425 N St., NW).

For complete information, visit the website set up by the participating ANCs. Included is the session’s agenda and information on DDOT’s demonstration program, including responses from a pre-town hall survey that was sent to each of the five dockless bikeshare companies operating in DC (Mobike, LimeBike, Jump, Spin, and ofo).

For those who will not be able to attend the town hall or those who would like to note their comments or questions in writing, the website also includes a feedback form. The ANCs encourage community members to use the feedback form to note comments or questions they have regarding this initiative. Results from the feedback form will be compiled and shared with DDOT and the commissioners on ANCs 2A, 2B, 2E, and 2F (though participants identifying information will not be shared).

For any questions regarding the website or the town hall, contact the town hall program co-chairs William Kennedy Smith at 2A04@anc.dc.gov or Joe Gibbons at 2E02@anc.dc.gov, or ANC 2B Executive Director Peter Sacco at 2B@anc.dc.gov.