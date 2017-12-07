This annual service has been a much anticipated local tradition since 1956, when several Dupont Circle-area church choirs decided to feature the beautiful acoustics of the then-new First Baptist Church sanctuary by offering a joint holiday service. The program is free of charge, though a voluntary offering will be collected to benefit So Others Might Eat (SOME), an interfaith, community-based organization that assists the poor and homeless in DC For more info, call 387-2206.

Sun., Dec. 10 (4pm): The First Baptist Church (16th & O Sts., NW) will be presenting its 60th annual Candlelight Carols service, featuring the church’s choirs and instrumentalists and joined by the Runnymede Singers.

