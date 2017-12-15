Mon, Dec. 18 (9:45am): The Committee on Finance and Revenue, chaired by Ward 2 Councilmember Jack Evans, will be holding a public roundtable to be followed by a public hearing in Room 120 of the Wilson Building to consider a bill introduced by the council to authorize the establishment and administration of the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District (BID)

Commercial properties mostly along Connecticut Avenue north of the Circle to a couple of street above Florida Avenue along with the stretch of P Street west of the Circle to 22nd, portions of Massachusetts and New Hampshire Avenues east to 19th Street, as well as short stretches of intervening east-west streets will be included. For a detailed rundown on the entirety of the streets to be included, refer to lines 26 through 159 of Bill 22-559. The bill, which is an amendment to the already existing Act of 1996 which authorized these BID entities, provides for dedicated funds for the operation of the BID and for the many service functions it will provide for enhancing the streets and sidewalks and public amenities, among other undertakings, by means of assessing all non-exempt commercial properties to special assessments collected with their property taxes in accordance with specified formulas as set out in lines 160 through 183 of the bill.

How the BID might interact with the long-established Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets which already receives District grant funds to carry out numerous activities that will be taken on by the new BID is not clear. One noticeable difference between the two is that, unlike Main Streets, the BID will not include the neighborhood commercial area of Dupont East’s 17th Street strip.