ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

December 18 ~ Business Improvement District for Dupont North to be Subject of Council Committee Hearing

Published: December 15th, 2017

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Mon, Dec. 18 (9:45am): The Committee on Finance and Revenue, chaired by Ward 2 Councilmember Jack Evans, will be holding a public roundtable to be followed by a public hearing in Room 120 of the Wilson Building to consider a bill introduced by the council to authorize the establishment and administration of the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District (BID)

Commercial properties mostly along Connecticut Avenue north of the Circle to a couple of street above Florida Avenue along with the stretch of P Street west of the Circle to 22nd, portions of Massachusetts and New Hampshire Avenues east to 19th Street, as well as short stretches of intervening east-west streets will be included. For a detailed rundown on the entirety of the streets to be included, refer to lines 26 through 159 of Bill 22-559. The bill, which is an amendment to the already existing Act of 1996 which authorized these BID entities, provides for dedicated funds for the operation of the BID and for the many service functions it will provide for enhancing the streets and sidewalks and public amenities, among other undertakings, by means of assessing all non-exempt commercial properties to special assessments collected with their property taxes in accordance with specified formulas as set out in lines 160 through 183 of the bill.

How the BID might interact with the long-established Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets which already receives District grant funds to carry out numerous activities that will be taken on by the new BID is not clear. One noticeable difference between the two is that, unlike Main Streets, the BID will not include the neighborhood commercial area of Dupont East’s 17th Street strip.

 

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").