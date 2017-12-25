ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Community News

December 31 ~ CIRCA at Dupont to Close Following New Year’s Eve

Published: December 25th, 2017

The owners have decided to close this, their very first location, for the reasons stated in their press announcement which we set out in its entirety below:

“When we first opened CIRCA at Dupont over ten years ago, we never could have imagined the growth opportunities that our small restaurant in Dupont Circle would afford us. The concept for CIRCA was created on the back of a napkin – we sketched out a place where we always wanted to go. We named the spot CIRCA to pay tribute to Dupont Circle – since we were around, or close to, the Circle.

“Our CIRCA brand has since grown to include our locations in Clarendon (2011) and Foggy Bottom (2011), and we are thrilled to join two new neighborhoods this year with our CIRCA openings in Chinatown (January 2018) and Navy Yard (Summer 2018).

“We decided to exit our lease at the end of this month after 10 years in Dupont and turn our attention to our Chinatown opening in January 2018 – having the option to bring great management and team members who understand our company, our culture and our mission was an incredible opportunity we could not pass up.

“It is bittersweet to close our very first CIRCA location – it’s the spot that kicked-off our hospitality group’s growth. It’s a place where we built our team of 40 to our team of 400. It’s home to many memories for both our teams and our guests.

”To our landlord, Michael Kain – thank you for giving us the opportunity to create a restaurant concept in your building and for years of partnership. We are incredibly and eternally grateful for you taking a chance on us.

“To all of our regulars and guests that joined us during your travel through Dupont —  thank you for your patronage! Please come see us at Clarendon and Foggy “Bottom, and in Chinatown this January and Navy Yard this summer.

“To our team members — thank you for your endless dedication, commitment, and trust. To the Dupont neighborhood – we have so enjoyed being your neighbor!

Northeast corner of Conn. Ave. & Q St., NW. photo--courtesy CIRCA.

Northeast corner of Conn. Ave. & Q St., NW. photo–courtesy CIRCA.

“Thank you for making Dupont home.

“Our last day open will be Sunday, December 31, 2017. Ring in 2018 with us, and help us say farewell to Dupont, our home for over ten years!”

