Dupont Circle Holiday Windows Competition Winners

Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets (HDCMS) organized its fifth annual holiday windows competition to celebrate the holidays and foster a shopping and dining environment in Dupont Circle. This are Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse for best restaurant decorations, with honorable mention to Bistrot du Coin; True Value on 17th / Benjamin Moore Paints annex for best retail decorations, with honorable mention to Table Top; and Jacaranda Hair and Beauty Studio for service decorations, with honorable mention to Dupont Optical.

Since retailers do most of their business over the holidays, it it makes economic sense to decorate windows for the holidays to draw customers, and since Dupont Circle is an historic shopping district, window displays are a great tool to entice more shoppers.

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, located at 1609 17th Street, used oversized candy canes to frame its windows. Benjamin Moore Paints, part of True Value Hardware a half block north, created Christmas trees using paint swatches. And Jacaranda, located just west of the Circle on the second floor of 2024 P Street, created a white Christmas scene in its window.

The holiday windows competition is a way to encourage retailers in Dupont Circle to plan ahead for seasonal displays. HDCMS encouraged all retail shops, restaurants, and services to install holiday windows to raise the bar for seasonal design. The window displays which had been seen by HDCMS’ design committee on December 21st, were judged in three categories: Best Retail Shop, Best Restaurant, and Best Service.

The mission of Historic Dupont Main Streets is to promote, coordinate, and maintain improvements of the cultural, economic, and environmental qualities of Dupont Circle to make it an exemplary place to live, work, shop, and play.

*Bill McLeod is the Executive Director of Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets.

