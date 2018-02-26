ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Reporting Period: January 2018 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty

Published: February 26th, 2018

The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [37]
[condo & co-op listings follow]

124 Bates St. $725,000

1963 Biltmore St. $1,550,000

1519 Caroline St. $1,299,000

20 Channing St. $950,000

1703 Euclid St. $1,219,000

1719 Euclid St. $1,020,000

2032 Flagler Pl. $799,000

755 Harvard St. $699,901

1674 Irving St. $1,425,000

1832 Irving St. $1,055,000

438 Kenyon St. $500,000

2126 Newport Pl. $1,049,000

1014 Park Rd. $749,000

1348 Perry Pl. $789,000

721 Princeton Pl. $759,900

619 Quebec Pl. $775,000

149 Randolph Pl. $844,000

1015 Rear Irving St.    $375,000

409 Richardson Pl.       $924,900

1915 S St. $1,849,900

935 Shepherd St. $600,000

948 Shepherd St. $600,000

1208 T St. $1,390,000

405 Upshur St. $719,800

419 Upshur St. $825,000

1314 Wallach Pl. $1,189,000

1835 1st St. $869,000

1512 3rd St. $699,000

1547 4th St. $779,900

1640 4th St. $550,000

1815 9th St. $775,000

2260 12th Pl. $500,760

1636 13th St. $945,000

3912 13th St. $869,900

1922 15th St. $1,349,500

4015 16th St. $799,000

4116 17th St. $1,115,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [107]

2611 Adams Mill Rd. #102    $339,999

1831 Belmont Rd. #401 $190,000

2032 Belmont Rd. #109 $249,900

1848 Biltmore St. #1 $525,000

1848 Biltmore St. #2 $424,000

1848 Biltmore St. #5 $1,395,000

1417 Chapin St. #208 $374,900

1401 Church St. #412 $479,900

1747 Church St. #3 $450,000

1308 Clifton St. #405 $485,000

1420 Clifton St. #401 $425,000

1423 Clifton St. #1 $559,000

2126 Connecticut Ave. #9 $799,700

1439 Euclid St. #107 $319,999

1441 Euclid St. #204 $195,000

1690 Euclid St. #B $645,000

1709 Euclid St. #2 $899,000

1717 Euclid St. #2 $624,000

758 Fairmont St. #2 $949,999

30 Florida Ave. #1 $499,000

30 Florida Ave. #4 $525,000

30 Florida Ave. #5 $550,000

2129 Florida Ave. #505 $562,500

4010 Georgia Ave. #4 $559,000

770 Girard St. #5E $725,000

1449 Girard St. #1 $595,000

1464 Harvard St. #6 $559,900

1613 Harvard St. #514 $439,900

1750 Harvard St. #1A $579,000

526 Kenyon St. #101 $279,800

1390 Kenyon St. #302 $445,000

1390 Kenyon St. #319 $379,900

701 Lamont St. #Ph54 $649,000

754 Lamont St. #2 $667,000

1767 Lanier Pl. #7 $1,068,000

27 Logan Cir. #12 $1,365,000

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #229 $299,000

2201 Massachusetts Ave. #5 $599,000

1436 Meridian Pl. #404 $395,000

1840 Mintwood Pl. #G1 $294,900

1001 Monroe St. #1 $724,999

1440 N St. #805 $210,000

2120 N St. #102 $374,000

1728 New Hampshire Ave. #B1 $295,000

1821 Newton St. #5 $499,900

1823 Newton St. #105 $475,000

1811 Ontario Pl. #3 $899,000

1535 P St. #3 $999,500

1718 P St. #217 $295,000

1718 P St. #614 $299,000

74 R St. #2 $939,900

1423 R St. #501 $479,999

440 Rhode Island Ave. #203 $599,998

1322 Rhode Island Ave. #6 $549,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave. #103 $539,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave. #504 $1,429,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave. #601 $1,909,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave. #L02 $514,900

3602 Rock Creek Church Rd. #3 $350,000

3622 Rock Creek Church Rd. #1 $725,000

1 Scott Cir. #202 $285,000

1 Scott Cir. #214 $199,000

1337 Spring Rd. #3 $639,000

1439 Spring Rd. #203 $379,000

1741 T St. #102 $499,000

1300 Taylor St. #304 $634,900

150 V St. #V209 $455,000

1390 V St. #203 $464,900

1239 Vermont Ave. #503 $399,900

1239 Vermont Ave. #708 $474,500

1455 W St. #1 $699,900

1455 W St. #3 $479,900

1455 W St. #4 $889,900

1455 W St. #5 $929,900

1700 2nd St. #2 $264,000

3917 5th St. #2 $799,900

1215 10th St. #1 $249,900

3561 10th St. #2 $849,900

2703 11th St. #2 $599,000

1229 12th St. #208 $599,000

2020 12th St. #102 $525,000

1245 13th St. #Ph1008 $349,000

3404 13th St. #101 $449,000

1529 14th St. #308 $579,000

2750 14th St. #Ph5 $624,900

3525 14th St. #4 $599,900

3900 14th St. #315 $334,900

4120 14th St. #5 $175,500

2639 15th St. #B2 $289,000

1821 16th St. #104 $359,000

1901 16th St. #14 $199,900

2008 16th St. #304 $479,000

2024 16th St. #2 $899,000

2440 16th St. #308 $319,244

2901 16th St. #402 $349,900

3060 16th St. #706 $340,555

1701 16th St. #530 $342,000

1701 16th St. #625 $319,999

2220 20th St. #57 $289,000

1325 18th St. #412 $424,900

1545 18th St. #621 $399,900

1601 18th St. #100 $269,000

1601 18th St. #214 $267,500

2305 18th St. #203 $259,900

1279 21st St. #7 $549,000

1514 21st St. #5 $799,000

1230 23rd St. #505 $435,000

Parking

1239 Vermont Ave. #P19 $35,000

