Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Reporting Period: January 2018 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the Dupont Circle office of Century 21 Redwood Realty
Published: February 26th, 2018
The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; West End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [37]
[condo & co-op listings follow]
124 Bates St. $725,000
1963 Biltmore St. $1,550,000
1519 Caroline St. $1,299,000
20 Channing St. $950,000
1703 Euclid St. $1,219,000
1719 Euclid St. $1,020,000
2032 Flagler Pl. $799,000
755 Harvard St. $699,901
1674 Irving St. $1,425,000
1832 Irving St. $1,055,000
438 Kenyon St. $500,000
2126 Newport Pl. $1,049,000
1014 Park Rd. $749,000
1348 Perry Pl. $789,000
721 Princeton Pl. $759,900
619 Quebec Pl. $775,000
149 Randolph Pl. $844,000
1015 Rear Irving St. $375,000
409 Richardson Pl. $924,900
1915 S St. $1,849,900
935 Shepherd St. $600,000
948 Shepherd St. $600,000
1208 T St. $1,390,000
405 Upshur St. $719,800
419 Upshur St. $825,000
1314 Wallach Pl. $1,189,000
1835 1st St. $869,000
1512 3rd St. $699,000
1547 4th St. $779,900
1640 4th St. $550,000
1815 9th St. $775,000
2260 12th Pl. $500,760
1636 13th St. $945,000
3912 13th St. $869,900
1922 15th St. $1,349,500
4015 16th St. $799,000
4116 17th St. $1,115,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [107]
2611 Adams Mill Rd. #102 $339,999
1831 Belmont Rd. #401 $190,000
2032 Belmont Rd. #109 $249,900
1848 Biltmore St. #1 $525,000
1848 Biltmore St. #2 $424,000
1848 Biltmore St. #5 $1,395,000
1417 Chapin St. #208 $374,900
1401 Church St. #412 $479,900
1747 Church St. #3 $450,000
1308 Clifton St. #405 $485,000
1420 Clifton St. #401 $425,000
1423 Clifton St. #1 $559,000
2126 Connecticut Ave. #9 $799,700
1439 Euclid St. #107 $319,999
1441 Euclid St. #204 $195,000
1690 Euclid St. #B $645,000
1709 Euclid St. #2 $899,000
1717 Euclid St. #2 $624,000
758 Fairmont St. #2 $949,999
30 Florida Ave. #1 $499,000
30 Florida Ave. #4 $525,000
30 Florida Ave. #5 $550,000
2129 Florida Ave. #505 $562,500
4010 Georgia Ave. #4 $559,000
770 Girard St. #5E $725,000
1449 Girard St. #1 $595,000
1464 Harvard St. #6 $559,900
1613 Harvard St. #514 $439,900
1750 Harvard St. #1A $579,000
526 Kenyon St. #101 $279,800
1390 Kenyon St. #302 $445,000
1390 Kenyon St. #319 $379,900
701 Lamont St. #Ph54 $649,000
754 Lamont St. #2 $667,000
1767 Lanier Pl. #7 $1,068,000
27 Logan Cir. #12 $1,365,000
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #229 $299,000
2201 Massachusetts Ave. #5 $599,000
1436 Meridian Pl. #404 $395,000
1840 Mintwood Pl. #G1 $294,900
1001 Monroe St. #1 $724,999
1440 N St. #805 $210,000
2120 N St. #102 $374,000
1728 New Hampshire Ave. #B1 $295,000
1821 Newton St. #5 $499,900
1823 Newton St. #105 $475,000
1811 Ontario Pl. #3 $899,000
1535 P St. #3 $999,500
1718 P St. #217 $295,000
1718 P St. #614 $299,000
74 R St. #2 $939,900
1423 R St. #501 $479,999
440 Rhode Island Ave. #203 $599,998
1322 Rhode Island Ave. #6 $549,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave. #103 $539,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave. #504 $1,429,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave. #601 $1,909,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave. #L02 $514,900
3602 Rock Creek Church Rd. #3 $350,000
3622 Rock Creek Church Rd. #1 $725,000
1 Scott Cir. #202 $285,000
1 Scott Cir. #214 $199,000
1337 Spring Rd. #3 $639,000
1439 Spring Rd. #203 $379,000
1741 T St. #102 $499,000
1300 Taylor St. #304 $634,900
150 V St. #V209 $455,000
1390 V St. #203 $464,900
1239 Vermont Ave. #503 $399,900
1239 Vermont Ave. #708 $474,500
1455 W St. #1 $699,900
1455 W St. #3 $479,900
1455 W St. #4 $889,900
1455 W St. #5 $929,900
1700 2nd St. #2 $264,000
3917 5th St. #2 $799,900
1215 10th St. #1 $249,900
3561 10th St. #2 $849,900
2703 11th St. #2 $599,000
1229 12th St. #208 $599,000
2020 12th St. #102 $525,000
1245 13th St. #Ph1008 $349,000
3404 13th St. #101 $449,000
1529 14th St. #308 $579,000
2750 14th St. #Ph5 $624,900
3525 14th St. #4 $599,900
3900 14th St. #315 $334,900
4120 14th St. #5 $175,500
2639 15th St. #B2 $289,000
1821 16th St. #104 $359,000
1901 16th St. #14 $199,900
2008 16th St. #304 $479,000
2024 16th St. #2 $899,000
2440 16th St. #308 $319,244
2901 16th St. #402 $349,900
3060 16th St. #706 $340,555
1701 16th St. #530 $342,000
1701 16th St. #625 $319,999
2220 20th St. #57 $289,000
1325 18th St. #412 $424,900
1545 18th St. #621 $399,900
1601 18th St. #100 $269,000
1601 18th St. #214 $267,500
2305 18th St. #203 $259,900
1279 21st St. #7 $549,000
1514 21st St. #5 $799,000
1230 23rd St. #505 $435,000
Parking
1239 Vermont Ave. #P19 $35,000
© 2018 InTowner Publishing Corp. and Century21 Redwood Realty. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, including for commercial purposes, without permission is prohibited.
All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").