Sun., Mar. 11 (4pm): This Spring’s second concert of the Society’s American Music Series at its historic headquarters and museum, the grand palace-like Anderson House (2118 Mass. Ave.) will feature pianist Dan Roberts performing ragtime music by American composers including Scott Joplin and Zez Confrey. Seating for these no-charge programs are on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information call (202) 785-2040, ext. 421 or visit www.societyofthecincinnati.org.

And on Saturday the 24th, at 1:30pm, soprano Nancy Peery Marriott, pianist David Chapman, and cellist Barbara Brown will perform late 19th century music by American composers in celebration of Anderson House’s birthday this month.

Visiting Anderson House allows a glimpse back into the history and splendor of Gilded Age Washington. This mansion was the winter home of Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Japan Larz Anderson III and his wife, Isabel, who hosted grand galas and intimate dinner parties for the high society of Washington for more than 30 social seasons. The Beaux Arts mansion directly across Massachusetts Avenue from the Cosmos Club features the Andersons’ collection of fine and decorative arts and is adorned with symbols of the family’s patriotism and pastimes. It offers a unique glimpse into political and private life in early 20th century Washington. The museum is open at no charge Tue.-Sat., 1-4pm. For more information, call 785-2040.