Fri., Mar. 2nd (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with professor, and organist Wayne L. Wold of Frederick, Maryland) performing one of his own recent compositions along with works of Edvard Grieg, Louis-Nicolas Clérembault, and Jean Langlais.

Fri., Mar. 9th (12:15-1pm): Joby Bell, organ professor at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina will perform works of J.S. Bach, Charles-Marie Widor, and Leo Sowerby.

Fri., Mar. 16th (12:15-1pm): Award-winning young Philadelphia, Pennsylvania organist Clara Gerdes will perform works of J.S. Bach, Percy Whitlock, and David Conte.

Fri., Mar. 23rd (12:15-1pm): Organ professor James Kosnik from Norfolk, Virginia will presbet a program featuring works of Dietrich Buxtehude, Georg Böhm, Charles-Marie Widor, and Nicolaus Bruhns. There will be no recital on March 30th.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.