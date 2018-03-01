ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
March 20 ~ Shaw Main Streets Annual Meeting Announced

Published: March 1st, 2018

Tue., Mar. 20 (7pm): To be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel (9th St. & Mass. Ave., across from the Convemntion Center at Mt. Vernon Sq.), admission is free and open to the public; no tickets or reservations are required.

Featured will be a review of highlights of the previous year along central Shaw’s 7th and 9th Streets, NW commercial corridors, remarks from city officials, release of the 2017 annual report, election of Shaw Main Streets board members, and the announcement of the winners of the awards for Best New Shaw Business of 2017, as voted by the public.

A closing reception with  omplimentary food and beverages will conclude the event, sponsored by the Marriott Marquis and Shaw Main Streets.

“The annual meeting is a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past year and look forward to the future,” says Gretchen B. Wharton, Chair of the Shaw Main Streets Board of Directors. “As a lifelong Shaw resident, I couldn’t be prouder of how far we’ve come as a neighborhood, and am excited to share what’s coming next with our friends, neighbors and supporters.”

