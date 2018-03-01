Fri., Mar. 23 (12:30-1pm): Library Assistant Benjamin Hurwitz will discuss David Humphreys’ A Poem on Industry, subtitled Addressed to the Citizens of the United States of America. Written in 1794, Humphreys, an original member of the Society, praised the industrious spirit of the American people and called for the creation of domestic manufacturing. In particular, he promoted American wool manufacturing as an antidote to British economic domination. Like many of his peers, he believed wool raising to be a virtuous pursuit in that it fit the pastoral vision of agrarian America while also aiding the American economy and its manufacturers.

Humphreys first rose to prominence during the Revolutionary War, when he served as an aide-de-camp to General Washington. After the war, he gained fame as a poet and served as Minister to Portugal and Spain. In his later life, Humphreys became a sheep farmer and one of the nation’s largest wool manufacturers.

Seating for ths no-charge program to be held at the historic Anderson House will be on a first-come, first-served basis.