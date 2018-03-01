ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Community News

March 23 ~ Society of the Cincinnati Hosting Free Lunchtime Talk

Published: March 1st, 2018

Fri., Mar. 23 (12:30-1pm): Library Assistant Benjamin Hurwitz will discuss David Humphreys’ A Poem on Industry, subtitled Addressed to the Citizens of the United States of America. Written in 1794, Humphreys, an original member of the Society, praised the industrious spirit of the American people and called for the creation of domestic manufacturing. In particular, he promoted American wool manufacturing as an antidote to British economic domination. Like many of his peers, he believed wool raising to be a virtuous pursuit in that it fit the pastoral vision of agrarian America while also aiding the American economy and its manufacturers.

Humphreys first rose to prominence during the Revolutionary War, when he served as an aide-de-camp to General Washington. After the war, he gained fame as a poet and served as Minister to Portugal and Spain. In his later life, Humphreys became a sheep farmer and one of the nation’s largest wool manufacturers.

Seating for ths no-charge program to be held at the historic Anderson House (2118 Mass. Ave., NW) will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information call (202) 785-2040, ext. 421 or visit www.societyofthecincinnati.org.

