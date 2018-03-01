Sat., Mar. 3rd (9-10:30am; rain date, Sat., 10th): Neighborhood resident Paul Cerruti who has conducted well-received tours previously, has compiled a trove of detail about the park and its role in the neighborhood through the years since it was first opened to the public. The tour this time will cover much of the information presented in his history walks in 2017 so that person that were very well attended and enjoyed!

Sponsored by Friends of McMillan Park (FOMP), <www.friendsofmcmillan.org>the tour will showcase McMillan Park, its vistas, unique history, and connection to historic landmarks in the Bloomingdale neighborhood. The first part of the walk will include information and bonus highlights about Bloomingdale.

Since the tour will be limited to 30 persons, it is important to register by sending an email to restoremcmillan@gmail.com or by calling Kirby at (202) 213-2690.

The tour will last approximately 1½ hours and will start at the Big Bear Café (located at the corner of 1st and R Sta. NW). Light refreshments will be served and a selection of mounted art photos of McMillan Park offered for sale at the end of the tour, as well as greeting cards of those same photos. A suggested donation of $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event to benefit the Friends of McMillan Park’s efforts to save this registered national historic landmark. (See, also, a report we published in 2016.)